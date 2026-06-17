Rams Sever Ties With Versatile 6-Foot-5 Rookie in Roster Adjustment

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have thinned the herd at a critical position group–particularly concerning reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford–their offensive line, with Chad Lindberg.

The decision comes amid significant questions ahead of Lindberg on the Rams’ depth chart.

It could provide a pathway to a solution that otherwise seems unlikely, reuniting Stafford with a former teammate.

Rams Move on From Chad Lindberg

The Rams announced their latest “roster moves” in a post on X on June 17. However, the sole transaction was that they “waived” Lindberg with an “injury settlement.

Lindberg is an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina. He also made a stop at Rice after three seasons and winning back-to-back national championships (over his first two seasons) at Georgia, where he was a teammate of Rams QB Stetson Bennett IV.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins compared him favorably to third-round pick Keagen Trost at the time.

“Lindberg also spent three years as a lineman developing at Georgia with [Tar Heels and, now, Rams teammate Austin] Blaske,” Atkins wrote in May. “He comes in with some instant chemistry with another member of the class. Lindberg is a former four-star recruit, and at 6-5, 315 pounds, he brings experience at all five offensive line spots. That’s the trait that most drew the Rams to Trost.”

On SI’s Jared Feinberg noted after Lindberg signed with the Rams that the “G/C” would have a difficult time sticking. Feinberg gave the pairing a “C” grade.

“When you have an offensive line as deep as the Rams, it would take a Herculean effort to make the roster, especially at guard or center,” Feinberg wrote in April. “Lindberg has excellent size for an interior lineman, which could help him make the practice squad, but if we’re talking about potentially making the roster, that seems like a long shot.”

What Injury Settlement Means for Chad Lindberg in LA

Jason Fitzgerald broke down what an injury settlement means. Fitzgerald called them “in some ways, a method to skirt the above rules.” It is also a “way to give players an opportunity to earn a better living elsewhere.”

It could mean that Lindberg’s potential return to the Rams is unlikely.

“Contrary to what some believe a settlement is not a negotiation of price. It’s really a negotiation of weeks. When a minor injury occurs a determination is made for weeks that the player will miss due to injury. The options would be to hold the player until he is healthy enough to be released or to have the two sides agree right away as to the amount of weeks that the injury should keep the player sidelined,” Fitzgerald wrote in August 2013.

“Once the weeks are agreed upon the team simply agrees to pay the player as if he was on the roster for those weeks. Teams and players have a 5 day window to agree to this settlement. Once the settlement occurs the player is again released from the team (in most cases exposed to waivers), except in this situation the player can return to the team, with a bit of a catch.”

The catch is that player–in the Rams’ case, Lindberg–cannot re-sign with the team that waived them for the duration of the agreed-upon timeline in the settlement plus an additional six weeks.

That does leave the door open for Lindberg’s return.

It would be either late in training camp or just before the regular season. Again, it depends on the length of their initial agreement. But the roster space gives the Rams a little more flexibility in the meantime.

Rams Floated as Landing Spot for Ex-Lions OT Taylor Decker

The Rams still roster several offensive linemen. That includes along their interior, where starters Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

LA’s more pressing need could be at left tackle.

Starter Alaric Jackson is facing potential discipline from the league after his arrest over “suspicion of domestic violence,” for which he faces a “felony charge punishable by one to four years in jail or prison,” per Atkins on June 15.

Atkins noted Jackson’s previous suspension in 2024 for an undisclosed reason. He also faced a lawsuit from a woman regarding illegally recorded sexual acts and harassment afterward.

With Jackson possibly facing punishment, Atkins floated Taylor Decker as a replacement.

“The Rams could consider a pivot,” Atkins wrote. “The free-agent market has one strong left tackle option available in Taylor Decker, who served as Stafford’s blindside protector on the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020. A 2024 Pro Bowler and 2016 first-round pick, Decker requested his release to avoid a pay cut from the Lions, and he is likely looking to sign with a contender now that he’s turning 33 in August.”

Atkins noted that it could very well come down to a decision between Jackson and Decker. That is, if the Rams went that route. But the financial blow could be largely absorbed this coming season. It would allow the Rams to reset at left tackle next offseason.