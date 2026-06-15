Puka Nacua Draws Attention Amid Rams Trade Speculation

Puka Nacua’s future with the Los Angeles Rams is not as clear is his production would otherwise suggest it should be.

Much of that is a product of his own doing, including on-field concerns that loom large.

As he enters his fourth NFL season, Nacua has seen the Rams prove time and again that they are willing to take significant risks to make improvements to their roster. Questions about how that reality will affect him have begun to surface.

Rams Get Strong Message About Puka Nacua

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen provided critical context about what makes Nacua special. It goes far beyond the former fifth-round draft picks’ ability as a pass-catcher in the Rams’ vaunted aerial attack.

LA led the NFL in total and scoring offense while Nacua topped the charts in receptions.

Still, Nguyen highlighted Nacua as one of his “10 most versatile” players heading into the 2026 season.

“Puka Nacua is the best blocking receiver in the league bar none and he’s in the perfect system to weaponize that ability and get open in the passing game,” Nguyen wrote on June 15, noting Rams head coach Sean McVay “was a pioneer in the idea of 11.5 personnel (3 receiver sets but with receivers who block like tight ends)” going back to the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl team.

“Now, the Rams are straight up asking Nacua to block edge defenders like a tight end and folding him inside to the second level. When they use play action off of these looks, Nacua is unstoppable. But he could also just line up outside as a true X receiver and make the most spectacular downfield catches against man coverage. He’s out for blood whenever he has the ball in his hands.”

Nguyen argued that Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, “is the better pure receiver,” but that Nacua’s blocking “creates opportunities” in play-action and that he “can’t be discounted” as an impact player in the run game.

Nacua led the league in yards per route run last season, edging Smith-Njigba in that regard.

Still, Nacua’s off-field concerns combine with questions about his long-term durability. He plays with such physicality, creating a constant air of uncertainty around the Rams star.

Puka Nacua Trade Speculation Emerges for Rams

Pro Football Focus’ Daire Carragher listed Nacua among his six “superstar” players who could end up on the trade block. This comes in the wake of the Rams’ trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett.

The Rams also acquired Trent McDuffie this offseason, in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carragher said Nacua “cemented himself as one of the league’s premier offensive weapons” in 2025. However, the wideout has “caused headaches” off the field, creating “intrigue” around him.

“The Rams have shown a willingness to operate differently from almost every other franchise in football. Les Snead has never been afraid to sacrifice draft capital in pursuit of immediate success, and the recent acquisitions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie only reinforce that approach. At some point, though, Los Angeles may need to replenish a cupboard that has been repeatedly raided in pursuit of championships,” Carragher wrote on June 9.

“Nacua would command a massive return and could provide the kind of draft haul capable of reshaping the organization’s future if the Rams were to decide they can no longer tolerate the off-field distractions that come with this elite receiver.”

Speculation will continue around Nacua and the Rams until they reach a resolution.

There is a long way between holding off on a long-term extension and trading a player. The Rams still have time on their side, though Nacua’s price could continue to rise.