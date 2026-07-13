Los Angeles Rams Dominate Madden 27 Ratings With Two 99 Stars

The Los Angeles Rams did not need a video game rating to confirm the strength of their 2026 roster.

The reported Madden NFL 27 numbers still delivered a striking picture.

An account named MUTLeaksXXVII posted an alleged ratings list on X that gives Matthew Stafford and Myles Garrett matching 99 overall ratings. Puka Nacua follows at 98, while Davante Adams and Kevin Dotson each sit at 90.

That would leave Los Angeles with two members of Madden’s 99 Club and five players rated 90 or higher.

EA Sports has not confirmed the reported ratings. Its official player database continues to display Madden NFL 26 numbers, while Madden NFL 27 is scheduled for release Aug. 13.

Even with that necessary warning, the alleged ratings reflect how aggressively the Rams have built around an MVP quarterback who remains capable of carrying one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses.

Stafford Joins Myles Garrett at 99

Stafford currently owns a 98 overall rating in Madden NFL 26. The leak would give him the final point after the finest regular season of his 17-year career.

The 38-year-old led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes in 2025. He threw eight interceptions, finished second with a 109.2 passer rating and led the league with 236 passing first downs.

Stafford won his first Associated Press MVP award after directing the NFL’s top-ranked scoring and total offense. He also became the third quarterback to produce at least 45 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season, according to the Rams’ MVP announcement.

A 99 rating would place the honor alongside the award.

Garrett already holds a 99 in Madden NFL 26, so his number would remain unchanged. His team changed in a much more meaningful way.

The Rams acquired Garrett in June after he set an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks. Los Angeles sent Jared Verse and three draft picks in the deal, adding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to a roster that reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

Garrett recorded those 23 sacks despite facing a league-high 139 chip blocks. He has also produced an NFL-best 83 sacks and 218 quick pressures over the past five seasons, according to NFL Research statistics published by the Rams.

The alleged ratings put the league’s reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year at the same perfect number.

Nacua, Dotson Receive Reported Increases

Nacua’s 98 would represent a one-point increase from his current Madden NFL 26 rating.

The receiver earned it through volume and consistency. Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, finished second with 1,715 receiving yards and caught 10 touchdown passes in 2025.

PFF credited Nacua with a record 27 contested catches and a league-leading 71% contested-catch rate among receivers with at least 15 contested targets, while Next Gen Stats via Rams.com placed him first among receivers with 729 yards after the catch.

Nacua would trail only Ja’Marr Chase among the receivers shown in the alleged list.

Dotson receives the largest reported increase among the five Rams. EA Sports currently lists him at 87, while the leak moves him to 90.

Adams remains at 90 after leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns during his first season in Los Angeles.

Those numbers give the Rams three 90-plus players on offense around Stafford and a 99-rated centerpiece for the defense.

The ratings should remain labeled as alleged until EA Sports publishes its final database. Pre-release values can change before the game reaches players.

The larger assessment requires less imagination.

Stafford, Nacua and Adams headline an offense coming off an elite season. Garrett gives the defense one of the most disruptive players in league history. Dotson’s reported rise recognizes the strength in front of Stafford.

The Madden numbers may still move.

The Rams’ collection of star power already has.