Cowherd: Rams’ Matthew Stafford ‘Could Surpass’ 4-Time MVP

The decision to stay with the Los Angeles Rams could prove to be a brilliant idea for Matthew Stafford.

At least that’s what The Herd’s Colin Cowherd believes, and he’s going so far as to say that this decision could be the reason why Stafford will end up with a better career than Aaron Rodgers.

Matthew Stafford vs. Aaron Rodgers: By the Numbers

It’s one thing to claim one player is better than another, but Cowherd has the numbers to back up his bold take:

“Matthew Stafford is never going to struggle with egg prices. He could have struggled with a New York Giant’s offensive line. It’s a smart move. I’ve always had this theory that if Matt Stafford gets to another Super Bowl and wins, and I do think there’s about six teams that could do it, and the Rams are one of them. I think Stafford will be viewed historically better than Aaron Rodgers. So if you look at Aaron against Matt Stafford since the 2021 playoffs just go look at the numbers here. Matt has become a much better playoff quarterback. They both have a Super Bowl. Matt was better than Aaron in high school, college, and the first four years of the NFL. And, he’s been better the last four years.”

Who will end up with the better #NFL career: Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford?@ColinCowherd discusses how Stafford staying with the LA Rams can help further cement his legacy. pic.twitter.com/AKFbG14hRI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 7, 2025

Here’s how the two stack up since the 2021 playoffs (including postseason):

Win-Loss Record: Rodgers (14-22) vs. Stafford (27-20)

Rodgers (14-22) vs. Stafford (27-20) Completion Percentage: Rodgers (63.8%) vs. Stafford (65.5%)

Rodgers (63.8%) vs. Stafford (65.5%) Pass Yards Per Game: Rodgers (217.1) vs. Stafford (253.2)

Rodgers (217.1) vs. Stafford (253.2) TD-Int Ratio: Rodgers (54-23) vs. Stafford (69-30)

Rodgers (54-23) vs. Stafford (69-30) Passer Rating: Rodgers (90.7) vs. Stafford (94.5)

It wouldn’t be fair to dismiss the fact that Rodgers has four MVPs, four First Team All-Pro selections, and 10 Pro Bowls compared to Stafford, who has no MVPs, no All-Pros, and just two Pro Bowls. However, both quarterbacks have the same number of Super Bowls (1).

Now, if Stafford were to win another Super Bowl, the conversation between which of the two is better will tip in his favor.

“It’s always a good battle,” Stafford said when asked about facing Rodgers. “A ton of respect for him. Great player in the league, an all-time great, has unbelievable talent and has accomplished a bunch. It’s always a challenge going against him.”

Rodgers shared similar praise on The Pat McAfee Show: “Matt’s one of my all-time favorite competitors to go against. Just a lot of fun battles over the years, a lot of respect for him…he’s savvy, he’s smart, he’s gritty, he’s competitive.”

An Unwelcoming Situation Brewing for Stafford

While Cowherd lauds Stafford’s decision to stay in Los Angeles as a savvy career move, what if the reality turns out differently?

At age 37, Stafford might find himself transitioning into a veteran mentor role rather than hoisting a second Lombardi Trophy, as Cowherd suggests. With two first-round picks next year, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler floated the idea of a potential trade up to draft a QB in 2026 for the Rams.

To add on, Sean McVay has always taken the veteran quarterback approach since he was hired as the head coach back in 2017, but with a strong QB class and two first-rounders, it’ll be tempting to want to snag the quarterback of the future.

There are two paths Stafford could take next season, and the hope is that it ends up with a Super Bowl trophy in his hands.