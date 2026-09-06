Rams Get Clear Message on All-Pro Super Bowl Champion After $124 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Rams knew full well what they were getting in Trent McDuffie. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time All-Pro. He earned First Team honors as the first-ever nickelback selection in 2023 and was a Second Team pick in 2024.

That is why head coach Sean McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead felt comfortable surrendering a package of picks for McDuffie. It included the 29th overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Former NFL player, Super Bowl champion, and pro scout Bucky Brooks praised McDuffie.

“It is uncommon for a slot defender to seamlessly transition to a CB1 role on the outside, but McDuffie excels wherever he’s asked to play,” Brooks wrote on September 4, noting McDuffie’s accolades and accomplishments so far.

“McDuffie has shown airtight coverage against slot receivers and outside pass catchers, while also displaying A+ instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills. As a “see ball, get ball” defender who can handle the stress of playing Cover 0 (no safety help, with an all-out blitz up front) in pivotal moments, McDuffie is built to play the CB1 role as an inside or outside cover man in a pass-happy league.”

Trent McDuffie By The Numbers

Brooks ranked McDuffie fifth among his top corners list heading into Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. The new Rams star came in behind Pat Surtain II, Devon Witherspoon, Derek Stingley Jr., and Christian Gonzalez.

McDuffie’s 61.1% completion allowed since he entered the league in 2022 ranks 14th among all players to face at least 277 targets in that span, per Stathead.

D.J. Reed is the only player who primarily played the slot to have a better mark.

However, the Rams did not acquire McDuffie in a trade and then extend him on a $124 million extension–which included $100 million in guaranteed money, an NFL record for corners–to pigeonhole him, and they will not need to.

McDuffie still logged more snaps on the perimeter (479) than in the slot at nickelback (134) for the Chiefs in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

That trend was the during the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2023 and 2024.

It was also true during his rookie season. It must be noted that McDuffie’s First Team All-Pro selection came following the 2023 selection, though. That season stands as an outlier for the standout cornerback.

Rams Revamped Secondary Stood Out in Training Camp

McDuffie and former Chiefs teammate and fellow corner Jaylen Watson, whom the Rams signed in free agency, join a secondary that already included former Washington Commanders first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes.

The Rams also have a trio of talented safeties in Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, and Quentin Lake. Lake was a teammate of McDuffie’s in high school.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins raved about what he saw from the group this summer.

“They were the most impressive group in training camp, and I was kind of surprised at just how quickly it came together. We knew the talent upgrade was significant,” Atkins told Ari Meirov on “NFL Spotlight” on September 3.”But the communication has just been very smooth. I think part of is that Quentin Lake and Trent McDuffie have a shared history.

“Those are two captain, communicator types that just put a lot into figuring that out early. The Rams went to so much 11-on-11 in Camp, the most I’ve ever seen out of a team, because they wanted to just build that.”

Atkins noted that the group must still prove itself against an opponent in a game. Their on-field chemistry could take some more time in that context.

However, McDuffie and his fellow DBs give the Rams tremendous flexibility on the back end.