Rams Deliver Clear Message About Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams are not mincing words about Aaron Donald.

Donald has been mulling his future and a potential return to the Rams and the NFL after two years in retirement.

The Rams began training camp on Saturday, and head coach Sean McVay addressed, among other things, Donald’s status and just how much the team plans on pushing for his return to the field this coming season.

Rams Get Honest About Aaron Donald

Donald has shifted heavily from his previously held stance of remaining retired, going so far as to work out on the practice field at the Rams’ facilities this offseason.

“Aaron Donald is working on his own to put himself in a position to make a decision on whether to play,” McVay said, per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins in a post on X on July 25. “If he does want to come back, the Rams will make it happen.”

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop added more context.

“Sean McVay said Aaron Donald is going through a ‘very strict’ process to decide if he wants to play,” Barshop posted on X on July 25.

Per Barshop, McVay said, “If that is something that he wants to do, we are going to try to be able to make that happen,” adding that he “genuinely” did not know which way Donald was leaning at this point.

The Rams would still need to work out compensation for the 10-time Pro Bowler.

However, that increasingly sounds like a formality more than a true obstacle for the Rams and Donald, if he wants to come out of retirement.

This story will be updated shortly…