Rams Agree to $10 Million Contract With Super Bowl Champion: Report

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams
Tutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams have been aggressive during the pre-offseason portion of the NFL calendar. They addressed plans to trade Cooper Kupp and Jonah Jackson, succeeding with the latter, and keeping Matthew Stafford. The Rams are also keeping Tutu Atwell.

Atwell was a second-round pick by the Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign. He has gone from specialist and gadget player to seeing more than 60 targets in 2023 and 2024.

The Rams rewarded Atwell with a raise to return to LA for 2025.

“Rams and wide receiver Tutu Atwell reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million fully-guaranteed contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on March 6. “The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Atwell will receive $5 million in the form of a signing bonus and the other $5 million in salary.

Atwell, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards in 2024.

Tutu Atwell Beats Projection on New Rams Contract

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a first down against the Buffalo Bills.

LA is already planning to lose Kupp. Keeping Atwell was a priority for them. Spotrac projected his value at a one-year, $4 million contract. The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Atwell as WR11 and the No. 77 overall projected free agent.

“Atwell never found a full-time role in the Rams’ offense, in part because it perennially flowed first through Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, then through Kupp and Puka Nacua, and run-blocking has been a key trait for receivers in this system,” DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur wrote in February. “But Atwell’s speed and ease at the catch point is legitimate despite his diminutive 5-9, 165-pound frame.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X that he believes “speed will be coveted” this free agency cycle and that Atwell’s deal reflected that.

Atwell was also productive with his limited opportunities.

“While he saw only 62 targets on just 256 routes run in 2024, Atwell had 0.27 EPA per target (No. 59 among receivers with at least 250 snaps), 9.1 yards per target and 13.4 yards per catch (No. 41),” DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur wrote.

Tutu Atwell in Line for Larger Role

Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

GettyTutu Atwell #5 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates against the San Francisco 49ers.

Atwell’s career year in 2024 could be the beginning of his ascension in the offseason with Kupp’s looming departure from the Rams.

“The Rams have broadcast their intent to rebuild their receiver room around their young star Nacua. General manager Les Snead also expressed his doubt Wednesday that veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who had played in the downfield/‘X’ position for the Rams for the last two seasons, will return to the team this season,” Rodrigue wrote on March 6.

“Atwell, whose longer-term future with the Rams was in doubt because of his limited snaps, will step into that role and also be a factor in their motion and sweeps packages. Atwell has the speed, the knowledge of the offense and the hands to play this complementary role. It was hard to get him more snaps behind the other players and Sean McVay’s preference not to substitute players while in 11 personnel.”

Per Pro Football Reference, Atwell logged a 39% offensive snap share in 2024 after setting a career-high with a $64% mark. With Kupp and Robinson on the way out, Atwell could have a clear path to WR2 behind Nacua and ahead of 2024 fourth-rounder Jordan Whittington.

