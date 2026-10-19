Rams Make Myles Garrett Decision After Strong Words From Insider

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams could be feeling the heat, and it could lead them to be more aggressive in their plan for Myles Garrett, who is on injured reserve following arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Not this week, though, per head coach Sean McVay.

“Rams DE Myles Garrett will not practice this week,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins. “So that would make six straight games he’s missed with this knee injury.”

Garrett barely participated during training camp, but the Rams believed they were managing the situation. That was until Garrett’s lackluster debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. He emerged from that contest saying that he had to get himself right.

Rams Could Make Need-Based Decision on Myles Garrett

Players on injured reserve are required to miss at least four games. The Rams’ Week 6 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals was the first tilt that Garrett “missed” in that regard.

Still, the Rams’ continued slide has led to speculation about Garrett’s outlook.

“The Rams were hoping to keep winning games, so that they could take their time with Myles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on October 19. “But the more they lose, the more I think they’re going to be a little bit impatient to get them back there.”

As McVay’s announcement shows, that does not mean the Rams will allow themselves to be reckless in handling Garrett.

Schefter said it is a “week-to-week watch” regarding the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“They want to make sure he’s right before they bring him back,” Schefter told McAfee and the panel, adding, “Haven’t heard that he’s coming back this week, but I think that they’re going to get that moving.”

Insider Talks Sean McVay’s Future Amid

The Rams’ plight beyond no having Garrett sparked a question about McVay’s future. It is something the Super Bowl champion has discussed pondering after past down seasons. However, Schefter downplayed any immediate decisions.

“Sean McVay could do whatever he wants, whenever he wants. He has talked recently about how he’s found renewed joy in coaching,” Schefter said.

“Just because this season hasn’t worked out, I don’t know that automatically you’re looking at becoming a broadcaster right now. Whenever he wants, he could go be in a booth and be a great broadcaster and make a ton of money doing it whenever he wants. But he, again, I go back to what he said recently. He had those thoughts a few years back–three, four years ago–where he was debating whether he wanted to keep coaching. He went back to coaching, and he’s talked about the fact that he’s very happy.”

Schefter continued with his assertion about McVay’s status, but included an ominous caveat: “I haven’t heard anything change from that. But when you lose games and you go through a season like this, anything’s always possible.”

The entire tone of the season could change if the Rams can stay afloat long enough for Garrett and some of their other injured players to return later this season.

That is a daunting ask at this point of the campaign, though.