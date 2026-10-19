Rams Announce Devastating Davante Adams News Amid Injury Updates

The Los Angeles Rams will not have Davante Adams for at least the next month-plus.

Adams suffered a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Adams will miss the next “6-to-10 weeks.”

He suffered a ruptured hamstring, The Athletic’s Nate Atkins and others reported and others reported on X on October 19.

Adams, 33, pulled up as he was running a route in the fourth quarter of the loss.

He limped to the sideline, and the Rams finished the game without him. Because it was late in the contest, the Rams never got around to providing an update, and McVay did not field any specific questions about Adams (or at least provide any answers to that effect).

The projected timeline would mean Adams returns in Week 12 at home against the Green Bay Packers at the earliest, and on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 at the latest .

Adams is on an expiring two-year, $44 million contract.

Adams missed the final three games of the 2025 regular season due to a hamstring injury. He finished last season as the leader in receiving touchdowns. He had three receptions for 39 yards against the Cardinals and a 30-480-4 line for the season.

This comes as the Rams have had Puka Nacua back from a groin injury for three games, but also amid other significant injury concerns.

Davante Adams Not Rams’ Only Injury Concern

In addition to Adams, McVay said that Rams nose tackle Poona Ford is out for the season due to a ruptured triceps. That and the news that kicker Blake Grupe was lost for the season helped make for a brutal string of injury updates.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner will also miss four to six weeks with a groin injury and go on injured reserve.

The Rams are 2-4 and have not resembled the juggernaut they were projected to be during the preseason as prohibitive Super Bowl favorites.

Adams and Nacua were integral to that projection.

Now, the Rams face the very real prospect of not having their top wide receivers on the field together for more than seven games, and that is if Adams’ recovery trends toward the shorter end of the spectrum and Nacua avoids another setback of his own.

The Rams are on the road in Week 7, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, who will enter the contest on a three-game losing streak.