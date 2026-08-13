Rams QB Gets Good News Amid Updated Roster Situation

The Los Angeles Rams will not have Matthew Stafford under (or behind) center when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener, and it appears increasingly unlikely that head coach Sean McVay will send Stetson Bennett IV out either.

Nothing has been made official yet, but history suggests that the work Bennett has gotten during training camp, including the Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, is it for the summer.

The official decision will set the stage for him and others on the roster.

Stetson Bennett IV Wins First Leg of Rams QB Competition

Bennett was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, taken 128th overall by the Rams. He has yet to see the field in a regular-season game, but has played in three straight preseasons. That could end, with Bennett listed as QB2 on the Rams’ first unofficial depth chart.

“It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Stetson Bennett is the backup quarterback. Bennett took all of the backup reps throughout training camp and the Rams were very impressed with his overall growth and confidence in the offense,” Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak wrote on August 12.

“Right now, Bennett’s experience in the offense gives him the edge.”

While arguably unsurprising, McVay’s decision has significant implications, including that Bennett follows the pattern of his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo, who remains a free agent, handled QB1 duties in training camp in 2025 as Stafford navigated a back injury. The former San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders starter–and New England Patriots draft pick–did not play in the preseason, though.

The most glaring difference is experience.

Garoppolo entered last season with 64 starts in 82 total games played. That includes his lone start for the Rams. It is all more than Bennett boasts.

Still, the Rams are taking additional precautions with Stafford. There is at least some reason to suspect they could do the same with Bennett. He is their only other QB with even preseason experience in the NFL.

Ty Simpson Gets Reality Check

“It’s not a knock on Ty Simpson, as he remains on his own development path,” Grisak wrote. “The Rams seem to be pleased with both guys.”

McVay said that Simpson would definitely play against the Chiefs, and that he was uncertain about Bennett. Those comments set the stage for the depth chart decision, unofficial as it may be at this point in the NFL calendar.

Indeed, McVay was complimentary of both backups.

“I think Stetson Bennett has really capitalized on a lot of reps that he didn’t get [last year],” McVay told reporters on August 2. “I have been pleased, and I think we’re fortunate that–in such a key and critical role–that, God forbid, if something were to happen to Matthew, that’s going to be really important to see who’s going to step into that. And we hope that doesn’t present itself. But if it does, we have to be prepared.”

“Ty deserves a ton of credit, too. … He’s capitalizing and maximizing on his reps. But I think it’s more along the lines of you just have some younger guys.”

The Rams’ decision also sets the stage for undrafted rookie free agent Matthew Caldwell. He figures to get whatever remaining snaps the Rams decide against giving Simpson against the Chiefs.