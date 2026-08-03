Rams’ Sean McVay Gets Honest Amid Speculation on Super Bowl Champion QB

The Los Angeles Rams have set their plan for Matthew Stafford in motion. It includes recent draft picks Stetson Bennett IV and rookie Ty Simpson. But the Rams’ plan could also include Jimmy Garoppolo, even if not imminently.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke glowingly about the two young QBs. But he also noted that Stafford being healthy this year makes a big difference compared to last.

That is key amid a recent insider report on the Rams’ QB situation.

Sean McVay Raves About Stetson Bennett IV

McVay fielded a question about navigating the Rams’ backup QB situation, both with Stafford healthy after he battled a back injury last year, and with the youth movement behind him with Bennett and Simpson.

Bennett is a fourth-year pro who has yet to take a snap during a regular-season game. Simpson was the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

So far, Bennett’s experience has shown, and he has impressed McVay.

“I think Stetson Bennett has really capitalized on a lot of reps that he didn’t get [last year]. You look at it last year, he got a lot of reps with the 2s, when Jimmy was taking all those reps with the 1s. But then once Matthew came back, he didn’t get any reps at all. And so, for his ability to come in and to be able to run the 1 offense the way that he has, I’ve been really pleased with him.” McVay told reporters on August 2.

“I have been pleased, and I think we’re fortunate that–in such a key and critical role–that, God forbid, if something were to happen to Matthew, that’s going to be really important to see who’s going to step into that. And we hope that doesn’t present itself. But if it does, we have to be prepared.”

Asked about how he is personally handling such an inexperienced room behind Stafford, McVay jokingly asked, “Did you see anything from me [on Saturday]?”

He then praised Bennett some more, and gave a nod to QB coach Dave Ragone.

“Actually, I’m more patient now,” McVay said with a laugh. “I’m getting more patient as I’m getting older. But no, I’ll tell you what. Dave Ragone deserves a ton of credit. I have been so impressed with what Stetson Bennett has done, and the growth that he’s had. The ownership of the offense. Can feel his teammates want to root for him, and he’s played really well through the offseason program and up until now, and that’s been a real positive for us.

Sean McVay Gets Honest About Jimmy Garoppolo Amid Speculation

McVay spoke candidly about the value of having Garoppolo last season amid Stafford’s back issue. He also noted how the Rams are in a different spot now.

“It was very established of who the backup quarterback would be. Jimmy’s played a lot of football, even though he was still in his second year in the system,” McVay said. “What I’d say, though, is one of the things is that we know that Matthew is going to be practicing on the second and the fourth days of the block. But it’s been great.

Garoppolo, who contemplated retirement from a career that includes two Super Bowl wins (as a backup) and over $157.9 million in career earnings, decided against that. That is, if the right opportunity emerges.

The Rams could be that opportunity.

Rams Had ‘Hope’ Jimmy Garoppolo Would Return

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins noted the Rams’ “plan” was to draft a QB–i.e., Simpson–and let him sit for a year behind Garoppolo, whom they had “hope” would return.

Garoppolo’s decision to explore retirement forced the Rams to explore other options. That included Kirk Cousins, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Atkins questioned whether the Rams would really turn to Bennett or Simpson if something were to happen to Stafford.

“They just couldn’t find what they really want as a backup quarterback, which is a highly experienced quarterback who’s played in the playoffs, so that if he has to step in in the Divisional Round, he’s been there,” Atkins said on “The Athletic Football Show” on August 1. “That is another big question for this team.

“They really like how Jimmy Garoppolo organized the offense and developed all these players around him. That’s now falling on very inexperienced quarterbacks. That’s another position like tackle, where I think–potentially–we’ll see how this plays out in camp and if guys grow. But it’s one where if Stafford were to get hurt during the season, I think that’s where Jimmy Garoppolo could get a call to come back. It’s that I just don’t know that they want to gamble that on the inexperience that is this group.”

Atkins acknowledged Bennett and Simpson are in an “open competition.” The latter is leading early on, thanks largely to his experience.

Ty Simpson Gets Love From Sean McVay

Atkins may suspect that the Rams would contact Garoppolo if push comes to shove. However, that “is not a slight on Stetson or Ty.”

“Just, they haven’t played,” Atkins said, adding, “They have not been out there in these moments, and this is not the year to figure out what you have there in games. They need to try and win every game. They can in a division where the difference between … 13 and 12 wins can be the No. 1 seed of the No. 6 seed. And so, that, I think, is pretty important.”

Moreover, there is still time for Simpson to close the gap.

“Ty deserves a ton of credit, too,” McVay said, making sure to include his rookie QB in praising the way the Rams are handling the non-Stafford reps. “He’s capitalizing and maximizing on his reps. But I think it’s more along the lines of you just have some younger guys.”

In an ideal world, the Rams would have Stafford for all 17 regular-season games, barring rest, and a run to the Super Bowl. That would eliminate the need for Bennett, Garoppolo, or Simpson.