Rams Draw Attention With Latest Aaron Donald Update

Aaron Donald’s return to the Los Angeles Rams has never appeared more possible, and head coach Sean McVay’s comments on Friday are only going to intensify the speculation around the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Donald, retired since the end of the 2023 season, has been intrigued by the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett and has been testing himself in preparation for a potential comeback.

McVay’s take was encouraging for Rams fans and anyone who wants to see him do it.

Sean McVay: Rams’ Have Discussed ‘Timelines’ With Aaron Donald

McVay met the media and spoke candidly about his read on Donald’s potential decision to return. He also attempted to quell speculation.

However, McVay did not mince words; he feels good about the direction things are going.

“There won’t be any news on that front until we get back to Woodland Hills,” McVay told reporters on July 31, trying to find his words before explaining where things stand. “There’s some conversations that we’ve had. We’ve, loosely, had some different timelines that are kind of temporary. I want to keep those between us, just if something unforeseen happens, out of respect for him and the situation. But I know this: that things are going in the right direction. And if there’s an arrow, it’s trending upwards.

“That’ll be something that I think, once we get back to Woodland Hills, we’ll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like. There won’t be any decision and anything in terms of Aaron’s situation while we’re here.”

Donald and the Rams must work out compensation. However, that could prove to be a formality if both sides are motivated enough.

One thing is clear: the Rams are ready and awaiting Donald’s decision.

This story will be updated shortly…