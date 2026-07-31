Rams Welcome Former AFC Rival During Training Camp

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are always looking for ways to be innovative, including when it comes to his staff. That is why a visit from former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott sparked speculation.

McDermott is a free agent after he and the Bills parted ways this offseason.

It would not be the first time that McVay turned to a former rival head coach to fill a void for the Rams.

Ex-Bills HC Sean McDermott Visits Sean McVay, Rams

McVay and the Rams welcomed McDermott into their facilities on Friday, allowing the ex-Bills HC an opportunity to gain valuable insight.

“Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott is visiting today with the Los Angeles Rams,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on July 31. “McDermott is using his off time to see how a few teams such as the Rams operate.”

The Bills fired McDermott after nine seasons.

He led them to the postseason in all but one of those campaigns, snapping their drought of 17 years without a playoff berth in the process.

McVay and McDermott have never worked together, but that did not stop McVay from hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury this offseason.

Kingsbury’s official title is assistant head coach.

McDermott could essentially serve in a similar capacity, but on the defensive side of the ball, where he made his hay for eight seasons as a coordinator before the Bills hired him.

It does not sound as though that is the plan for McDermott at this time, but his visit could entice him. That is, if it is also something McVay and the Rams want. There could be some other implications of such a decision, too.

Rams Have New Pieces to Maximize

McDermott is in town to pick the Rams’ collective brain, but they can almost certainly glean some things from him, too.

The Rams acquired Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in trades this offseason, adding two dynamic playmakers to a group that already boasted solid versatility, particularly in the secondary, and a strong pass rush.

McDermott could offer some ideas on how to deploy Garrett and McDuffie, particularly the latter and his secondary mates, given his history with the Bills and as a coordinator.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula faced scrutiny early in 2025.

He returns for the 2026 season, but only after his interviews for head coaching positions failed to pan out. The Rams have shown no signs of looking to move on from Shula, but McVay did not hesitate to make sweeping changes to LA’s special teams during the 2025 season.

In that sense, every coach on the Rams’ current staff must be on notice heading into the 2026 campaign.

However, the Rams made significant investments on the defensive side this offseason.

There will be consequences if the unit fails to deliver on the tremendous expectations on them, which are the result of their talent-laden roster. Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and McDuffie and fellow corner Jaylen Watson are Super Bowl champions.