Rams Named ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot for QB After Eyebrow-Raising Activity

The Los Angeles Rams remain a dark horse team to watch to draft a quarterback in 2025. This is despite agreeing to restructure Matthew Stafford’s contract. Similarly, former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart remains linked to the Rams.

Playing for Rams head coach Sean McVay would be among the potential benefits for the former Rebels quarterback.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked the Rams as the No. 1 landing spot for Dart.

“The Los Angeles Rams may or may not be in the quarterback market later this month, depending on who you believe,” Knox wrote on April 12. “Landing Dart at No. 26 may also be unlikely.

“Landing in Los Angeles, however, would be an ideal scenario for Dart.”

“For starters, he’d have at least this season to learn under Stafford—possibly longer, depending on the 37-year-old’s desire to play next season—and he’d get to work with two terrific receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua,” Knox wrote. “The Rams also have an offensive line that showed growth during the 2024 season, finishing the year ranked 14th overall by Pro Football Focus.

“Most importantly, McVay’s system could help make some of Dart’s biggest question marks a non-issue.”

Rams Can Cover Up Jaxson Dart’s Flaws

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Dart as QB3 and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Brugler gave the ex-Rebels passer a second-round grade following a record-setting collegiate career.

“With his physical tools and rhythm passing, he was an ideal fit in [Rebels head coach Lane] Kiffin’s quarterback-friendly offense, although the simplistic nature of the scheme leaves NFL scouts questioning his post-snap decision-making process when reads aren’t as structured and predetermined. The other key concern is his tendency to prematurely drop his eyes once the pocket gets heated,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Overall, Dart needs time to develop his progression-based reads and anticipation (things he wasn’t asked to regularly do in college), but he is a natural thrower of the football with promising mobility and high-level competitive intangibles. If allowed to develop at his own pace, he offers NFL starting upside in the right situation.”

The Rams can afford Dart that grace and the necessary support when he plays.

“While Dart would still have to work through his progressions more quickly, McVay’s offense regularly uses scheme and spacing to create wide-open receivers down the field. Dart could operate effectively in L.A. while still working on his ability to read defenses and make anticipation throws,” Knox wrote. “They have to find their long-term heir to Stafford.

“Dart has the potential to be that successor, and he couldn’t ask for a better landing spot than L.A.”

Sean McVay’s Comments Raise Eyebrows About Rams’ QB Plans

Knox noted that McVay downplayed the Rams’ interest in the 2025 QB class at the owners meetings. The Rams’ head coach is also high on current Rams Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett as QB2 and 3, respectively.

However, Knox also pointed to potentially telling action by the Rams involving Dart.

“Sources: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart visited today with the Cleveland Browns, and will next fly to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders, sources tell me and @FieldYates,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on April 8. “Dart also has spent ‘considerable time’ during this interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams.”

Dart could still fall to the Rams in the draft at No. 26. Given LA’s proclivity for draft trades, he could even be enticing if he slips close to their position.