Rams Expecting Official Aaron Donald News Amid Insider Update

The Los Angeles Rams have been giving Aaron Donald all the time he needs to determine whether he wants to come out of retirement, and Sean McVay continues to say that they will not pressure him.

They will, however, continue to make headlines with official transaction wire news.

That, while not an official announcement, continues to feed into the idea that Donald is indeed gearing up for a return, rather than simply testing the waters.

Sean McVay Expects More Aaron Donald Transaction Wire News

McVay met with the media on Thursday and fielded a question about further workouts with Donald, who made waves when his official visit made the transaction wire.

Asked directly if there would be more such workouts, McVay answered affirmatively.

“I think so. Yeah. And then, we’ll see,” McVay told reporters on August 20. “Like I said, I would love to be able to have all of this stuff kind of figured out. But like I told you guys from the beginning, he’s kind of earned the right. I know he’s feeling good, and I think he will continue to work out. And I’m hopeful that we’ll have some answers on that sooner than later for you guys.”

McVay has increasingly noted his own hopes of a swift resolution to the situation that has lingered since the Rams acquired Myles Garrett in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. That was in June, and more time has passed (80 days) than there is until Week 1 (20 days).

Donald’s continued visits to the Rams’ facilities certainly make the entire effort feel like it is more than exploratory.

Whether it results in his return, though, remains unknown.

Aaron Donald ‘Seems’ to be Leaning Towards Returning

McVay’s comments came amid a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted that Donald is seemingly leaning toward returning to the Rams.

“There’s one storyline that hangs over the National Football League. And this summer, that storyline just happens to be whether Aaron Donald will be coming in retirement after two years to join the Los Angeles Rams. The Los Angeles Rams are the franchise that once featured the Fearsome Foursome.

So, the franchise that had the Fearsome Foursome now could have the Terrible Twosome, and it certainly seems like it’s moving along in that direction. Aaron Donald keeps working out for the Rams. Keeps doing drills to get in shape. The regular-season opener against the 49ers in Australia is coming up quick, and we could get a decision soon from Donald, and it certainly feels like he’s going to be joining Myles Garrett.”

The news could come down at any moment. At the same time, the only deadline that Donald and the Rams are beholden to is Week 13, by which point the 10-time Pro Bowler will need to have applied for reinstatement.

Until then, McVay and the Rams could be left waiting for a definitive answer from Donald.

He can continue making use of the team’s facilities, knowing that they will not pressure him to make a decision one way or another before he is ready.