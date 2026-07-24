Rams Projected to Shake Up QB Room Amid News on Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams made the bold decision to plan for their future at quarterback, selecting Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft while rostering the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford; a move that leaves Stetson Bennett IV fighting for his future in LA.

Bennett has championship pedigree, winning back-to-back national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs, Stafford’s alma mater.

That may not be enough to keep his roster spot safe.

Rams’ Stetson Bennett IV on Notice

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop listed the job as Stafford’s backup as the Rams’ “key position battle” with Simpson, noting head coach Sean McVay acknowledged the upcoming competition.

“While Bennett has had time in McVay’s offense, it seems unlikely he will beat out the first-round pick during training camp. It will be interesting to see how McVay handles preseason and training camp reps between the pair, especially if Stafford is on a modified schedule,” Barshop wrote on July 23.

“Last season, Bennett started and played the first two preseason games while McVay rested Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. How McVay handles those first two preseason games this year should give an indication to how he’s feeling about the two quarterbacks.”

Ultimately, Barshop projected Bennett would lose the competition and his roster spot.

“The Rams have kept three quarterbacks on their roster for the past two seasons, but this projection sees Los Angeles cutting Stetson Bennett after the preseason and carrying just two. After the Rams drafted Simpson, head coach Sean McVay said he and Bennett would compete to back up Stafford, but it would be a huge surprise if it is not the rookie quarterback filling that role.”

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins expressed similar sentiments about Bennett, tying his future directly to Simpson’s.

“If Bennett wants a chance to stick as a No. 2 quarterback, this year is his best opportunity,” Atkins wrote on July 1. “He needs to capitalize on his experience in McVay’s system as his edge over a rookie.”

The Rams could always re-sign Bennett to their practice squad if they cut ties.

Super Bowl Champion Looms as X Factor

Barshop’s projection calls for the Rams to put Simpson one snap away from a situation they want to avoid: playing the rookie this season.

The Rams want to let Simpson develop behind Stafford, and this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Bennett, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft who has yet to take a regular-season snap but has played in the preseason in each of the past three years, may not be a solution.

However, Garoppolo has opted against retirement.

If McVay can entice Garoppolo to reprise his role, they could better insulate themselves if Stafford is forced to miss time this coming season.

Stafford dealt with a back injury last season that threatened to land him on injured reserve, only for him to have an MVP-winning season. That is still quite a risk for the Rams to take, when they had Garoppolo in the fold last year.

McVay has left the door open for Garoppolo’s return.

It may not be his first choice; that would be a starting gig. But Garoppolo would be welcomed back to the Rams with open arms and would help keep their plans for Simpson on track.