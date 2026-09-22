Rams Questioned Amid Ominous Puka Nacua Injury: ‘I Would Get Scared’

One NFL insider believes the Los Angeles Rams are avoiding the obvious with Puka Nacua.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms argued that Nacua’s current known issues–a psoas (groin) injury first, and now a hip issue–“scare” him because of what the combination could mean about the fourth-year wide receiver.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio echoed those sentiments as they discussed whether Nacua actually has a sports hernia that would require surgery to address.

It all follows Rams head coach Sean McVay casting doubt on Nacua playing in Week 3.

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“It’s that whole ‘something’s wrong in that area,” Florio said on “PFT Live” on September 22.

Simms continued, “I would get scared. Core muscle to groin, then you’re starting to get into serious sports hernia conversation, and you hope that’s not the issue. Because we know that could be some serious time off if it is an issue there.”

Florio: Rams’ Puka Nacua in ‘Sad Situation’

Florio noted that Nacua’s contract situation is likely not at the forefront, but also the ramifications of the Rams star not being on a long-term deal, largely due to his own missteps.

“The reality is the guy is getting peanuts in comparison to what he should be getting. And the main reason he doesn’t have a new contract is because of the off-field stuff. He only has himself to blame for the situation he’s found himself in, where he isn’t making $40 million-plus per year.

“Now, his numbers are going to be impacted if he misses significant time. He’s already missed one out of two games. What’s going to happen? And then after the season, is he going to get a contract? Are they going to franchise tag him? The franchise tag is very far behind the market. They probably would just do that as a placeholder to see what he does in 2027.”

Nacua’s off-field issues are not the only concern, as his current status illustrates.

“Given the way he plays, I’m not surprised he’s got whatever it is he’s got,” Florio said. “I’m not surprised he’s missing games. He attacks everything. I remember they were worried he was injured after a game against the Patriots because he attacked the ground too hard. So that’s how he plays. Remember he said in his second season, ‘I don’t see myself playing when I’m 30?’ No, none of us do. Not with the way that you play.”

Florio called it “really a sad situation” Nacua is in. He saif the receiver has “derailed” himself and “needs to get himself healthy.” Florio also put some of the onus on he Rams.

“If they’re dancing around what this really is, they they need to just do the full testing on whether or not he’s got a sports hernia that needs to be surgically repaired,” Florio told Simms, who was in complete agreement.

“It just seems like–it seems like no one wants to say it, because they know what the consequence is. ‘Let’s hope it’s something else. If we don’t talk about it, it won’t be the thing that maybe it is and that it sure looks like.’”

Simms: Rams’ Delay on Myles Garrett Looms Large

Simms highlighted the Rams’ decision to wait to have Myles Garrett get surgery sooner, a decision that will now see him sit out until Week 6 at the very least, but quite possibly longer.

“They just had this issue with Myles Garrett. So, hopefully, they adjust it-or do it and attack it right away, like you’re saying, instead of going, ‘Oh, all right. Well, we kind of kick the can down the road and here we are six weeks from now, and we’re still dealing with the same issue and talking about should we have surgery,’” Simms said.

“He’s one of the most physical wide receivers ever. Ever. He’s in that conversation for the way he runs, breaks tackles, lowers his shoulder. You don’t see a lot of receivers that have been like that through the history of the league.”

The Rams face the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3, with or without Nacua.