LA Rams Announce Attention-Grabbing Update on Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams are in nebulous territory with wide receiver Puka Nacua.

“I’m not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week. I’m hopeful that he’ll play,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on September 22, per TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson.

“When you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that that are skill players, you’re going to err on the side of caution.”

The latter was in regard to Nacua sitting out Week 2, but could certainly apply in Week 3.

LA will travel to face the Denver Broncos on “Sunday Night Football.” Denver is also 1-1 after shaking off their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and notching a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Like Nacua and the Rams in the NFC, thee Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game last season. They are a more than formidable opponent.

Rams’ Sean McVay Gets Honest About Puka Nacua

McVay did not mince words about the significance of Nacua’s status, even coming off an outstanding performance from Davante Adams. Adams tallied 195 yards and 2 touchdowns on eight receptions.

“You have to redirect your whole kind of plans, and you almost have to operate where it’s like, ‘All right, if he plays it’s a bonus but we can’t count on him playing even though we were hopeful that there might be a chance,” McVay said, per the LA Times’ Gary Klein on September 22, noting the tendency to lean on the side of caution.

Nacua dealt with a psoas injury during the preseason. The Rams ruled him out with a hip injury on game day in Week 2 after trending that way all week.

The injuries could be connected, which bolsters the Rams’ decision to be cautious with Nacua.

The NFL’s leader in receptions and receiving yards per game during the 2025 regular season, Nacua plays a physical brand of football that puts him at greater risk for bumps and bruises as it is. Putting him out on the field while he is already vulnerable would not be advisable.

The Rams face the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills after the Broncos. An NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur follows those.

Their bye is not until Week 11.

Rams Dealing With Significant Injury Concerns

The Rams could get Myles Garrett back from injured reserve in Week 6 against the Cardinals. He could also be out until the Week 10 rematch or even through the bye. That only adds to the gravity of the uncertainty around Nacua.

“Broncos could face the Rams without Puka Nacua AND Myles Garrett,” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X in reaction to McVay’s comments.

The Rams improved to 4-4 in games without Nacua since he entered the league.

Still, their heavy reliance on Adams for their passing offense underscores how thin the Rams truly are behind him and Nacua. That is despite their investments (and re-investments in the case of Tutu Atwell) at the position.

Nacua’s level of participation in the upcoming week of practice will be worth monitoring. That includes if he does not get on the field at all by the end of the work week.

Rams Announce Unfortunate Update on Puka Nacua After Beating Giants