The Los Angeles Rams have been giving Aaron Donald time to decide about potentially coming out of retirement this season, and he is putting forth a good-faith effort to see if it is something he is truly up for.

As it stands, he is undecided. And while there is some thought that that in itself is an answer, the reality is that Donald’s decision could linger for some time longer.

Even if he does decide to come pack, there is an elephant in the room for the Rams to address.

Aaron Donald Could Make Rams Wait

Donald is a 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl champion, all while in a Rams uniform. His return would solely be to chase another ring, with his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame seemingly assured.

That is why there are questions about his true desire to go through the rigors of an NFL season.

Nevertheless, Donald is exploring the option and has gone to previously unexplored lengths to test himself, which could man the Rams will remain in limbo about his status.

“The single most intriguing storyline training camp question is whether Aaron Donald is going to come back,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on July 21. “Aaron Donald is essentially trying to get himself ready for the upcoming season. I don’t think, and it doesn’t sound like we’re going to get an immediate answer or an immediate signing of Aaron Donald.”

Schefter said Donald is “too busy trying to get himself back into football shape to try to regain some of the form that he might have lost in two years away from football, and he’s not going to come back until he feels like he’s ready to be Aaron Donald.”

“If it takes all summer long for him to get into football shape, train run around. You may not hear about an Aaron Donald deal until later this summer,” Schefter said.

“At this point it sounds like it would be a surprise to see an Aaron Donald deal sooner.”

Aaron Donald and Rams Have Key Piece of Business to Settle

Donald’s decision is only one part of the equation for him and the Rams, albeit the first and, therefore, most significant piece. There also continues to be consternation about the remainder of Donald’s $31-plus-million salary from his three-year, $95 million contract.

Donald left an additional $30 million guaranteed from the Rams on the table by retiring before the 2024 season. He is currently at $162 million in career earnings, per Over The Cap.

Schefter doubts that will be acceptable for the Rams, even with a good financial situation.

“I don’t know what the rams are going to pay him $30 million, as much as he’d like to make that. So, if he wants to come back, all he has to do is say, ‘I want to come back.’ And then, it would be up to the Rams to sit down with Donald to come up with a compromise contract solution that would work for both sides,” Schefter said.

“I think we all feel like it’s moving a certain way, right? My point is there are steps to this. There are cremental steps, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to move fast and we may not see Donald back in Iran’s uniform until early the season.”

The saga around Donald’s potential return to football and to the Rams could be as much a source of intrigue heading into Week 1 as it is right now.

Surely, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams would still welcome Donald back.