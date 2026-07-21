Rams Get Honest Answer From Aaron Donald Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams my have gotten their answer from Aaron Donald, and he may not have even fully realized it just yet.

That was a key takeaway from a recent conversation the Rams legend had as he continues to mull whether his future includes another run at a Super Bowl. He has spent two years away from the game in retirement.

If his confidant, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is correct, it will not.

Rams Get Potentially Telling Answer From Aaron Donald About Return

Simms spoke candidly about asking around those connected with the Rams and Donald about the former star defensive tackle’s status and failing to receive any solid feedback on the subject before reaching out to him directly.

Simms said he made sure the air was clear between himself and Donald. He noted some of the history they have together.

Then came Donald’s response to Simms’ question about possibly returning.

“I plain out asked, I said, ‘So, what do you think? You’re going to give it a shot? And I don’t think he’ll have any problem me sharing this: he said, ‘Honestly, I don’t know yet,’” Simms said on NBC Sports’ “NFL News” on July 20. “He just doesn’t know yet.”

Simms continued, “I’ll tell you in full transparency, as a guy that likes him as a human and as a friend, I told him, ‘If you don’t know yet, then you probably shouldn’t do it.’ That was my advice.

“I’ve been around this my whole life. I feel like, if you were really that hungry and ready to do it, your body was feeling good, and we’re getting here close to training camp, this is the time where he’d be like, ‘I’m ready. I want to go back. I’m ready to go.’ And the fact that he’s waffling a little bit, to me–just trying to be a good friend, realizing he’s a G.O.A.T., I’m not trying to–I never doubt him. I’m not doubting him. But that would just be my two cents.”

Simms reiterated that he was not worried about Donald physically, but there are risks.

Aaron Donald Gets Unfortunate Advice for LA

Simms said he understands the allure that this Rams team could present. He also cautioned Donald about making what could be a mistake.

Few players coming back from a similar layoff to their previous level of play.

He said Donald has nothing to prove. Simms also said he would question anyone who is not fully committed to the “grind” of an NFL season.”

“I always get scared of that guy that’s kind of got one foot in the door and one foot out the door. Usually good things don’t happen when it’s like that,” Simms said, noting that working out compensation could also be a “pain in the a**.”

Rams Taking Cautious Approach as Potential Timeline Emerges

Compensation is a hurdle Donald and the Rams will try to clear when they get to it. In the mean time, the Rams are playing the waiting game.

“The Rams are giving him his space to make the decision on his own. They don’t want to say, ‘We really want you back. Come back.’ And all of a sudden, midway through the season, he’s saying, ‘Why did I come back?’” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up!” on July 20.

“What’s going on in the interim is he’s gone back to the facility, he’s put on the pads, he’s gone through football drills, which he hasn’t done for a couple of years. He’s trying to decide–finally, officially–whether or not he wants to do this after being out of the sport for two years. The Rams want him back. It’s an open invite. He has to sign off on coming back, and we’re waiting to hear what he does.”

Schefter’s report comes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport anticipated a mid-camp return.

Whenever Donald returns to the Rams, if he returns at all, it will make the Rams an even bigger Super Bowl favorite. It will also increase the spotlight and expectations on them.