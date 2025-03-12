Rams Change Course on $80 Million All-Pro After Failed Attempt: Report

The Los Angeles Rams had a plan. The NFL offseason has thrown them a curveball during the early portion of free agency. All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed the Rams intended to trade him this offseason.

Those plans hit a significant roadblock.

Kupp failed to generate the kind of trade market that his stature would suggest, leaving the Rams to pivot.

“Source: The #Rams have informed WR Cooper Kupp they’re releasing him today,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in a post on X on March 12, the first official day of free agency in 2025.

Kupp, 31, caught 67 passes for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024.

Kupp added another six receptions and 90 yards during the Rams’ two-round postseason run that ended in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

‘3 Teams’ Interested in Cooper Kupp Amid Lingering Question

Kupp is supposed to be heading into Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. He had a $5 million roster bonus due on March 15.

That may be the impetus for the Rams deciding to cut Kupp rather than holding out for a trade.

“I know of 3 teams that are interested in Cooper Kupp,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported on X on March 12. “The question is what it will cost to sign him and what he and his reps are looking for $ wise. He certainly will be motivated and has good football left in the tank.”

Spotrac projected Kupp’s market value at $21.9 million; a roughly $11 million annual salary. Per Over The Cap, that would rank 30th among wide receivers.

That aligns with the idea a trade was unlikely to materialize after the Rams held off in-season.

“The Rams held trade discussions surrounding WR Cooper Kupp midseason, but ultimately decided against dealing Super Bowl LVI’s MVP,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on X on February 3. “Now, Kupp announces himself that L.A. is looking to find a destination for the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.”

“#Packers #Seahawks #Titans all make a lot of sense as fits for #Rams veteran free agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted on X on March 12. “Green Bay is one to watch.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings were also linked as potential landing spots for Kupp. Both organizations have ties to him and the Rams.

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi floated the New England Patriots on March 12.

“Cooper Kupp is 31 and has missed time the past three seasons,” Pelissero said in another post on X after breaking the news of the Rams’ decision. But now that he’s free, he’s expected to have numerous suitors.”

Rams Have New-Look WR Corps After Cooper Kupp Decision

The Rams’ attempts to find a trade for Kupp were unfruitful. The team still identified and signed a replacement in six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams in free agency.

The Rams also re-signed Tutu Atwell, who spoke about the team’s new-look receiver room.

Nacua said on the “St. Brown Podcast” on March 11 that he wanted Kupp to stay with the Rams. However, Kupp told the LA Times’ Sam Farmer in an interview published on March 8 that Rams head coach Sean McVay said that was not an option.

The Rams were driving in the NFC Championship game, getting within striking distance of taking the lead – and potentially beating – the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles.