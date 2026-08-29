Rams Cuts Tracker: QB Among Roster Decisions as 53-Man Deadline Looms

The Los Angeles Rams have shaken up their roster, starting with the quarterback position and youngster Matthew Caldwell. However, Caldwell is not exactly out with the Rams, unlike several others who official are. At least for now, that is.

The Rams placed Caldwell on injured reserve with the knee issue he suffered in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on August 29.

Per Wilson, LA also cut several fringe roster hopefuls, starting with Tomon Fox and Monty Rice.

Rams Roster Cuts Tracker

OLB Tomon Fox

ILB Monty Rice

DB Alex Cook

OLB Devean Deal

WR Tru Edwards

CB Steven Gilmore

CB Al’zillion Hamilton

OL Bryce Henderson

ILB Nikhai Hill-Green,

CB Alex Johnson

TE Rohan Jones

SAF Nate Valcarel

TE Dan Villari

DL Payton Zdroik

Rams Open With Wave of Roster Moves Before Deadline

Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams had one of the more extensive opening waves of cuts around the league, which is hardly surprising. The Rams are coming off a 12-win regular season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Deal is a recent addition, while Cook returned an interception over 100 yards for a touchdown during the preseason.

It could be notable that the majority of the initial cuts have come on the defensive side.

The Rams’ moves to acquire stars Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, while retaining their other starters, has led to some players being pushed down the depth chart and others facing being pushed out entirely.

Rams Set to Build Practice Squad

While the injury news means Caldwell will not be participating, the Rams will likely bring several of the players they cut before the deadline at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday August 30 back to form their practice squad.

That group can be 16 players on standard contracts with another slot allotted for players participating in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Teams had been allowed to carry 90 players this offseason through the preseason.

This story will be updated.