Rams Agree to $30 Million Contract With ‘Rarity’ in Free Agency: Report

The Los Angeles Rams delivered the sizzle with their signing of Davante Adams on the eve of the legal tampering period in free agency. The Rams went for the steak on the day of, signing former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, Ford is an unconventional player.

However, he could address a major need following the loss of Bobby Brown III, who went from being a reserve on the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021 to a full-time starter.

“Defensive lineman Poona Ford and the #Rams have agreed to terms on a three-year deal just under $30M with $17M guaranteed, per sources,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on March 10. “Ford experienced a career rebirth in 2024, gets rewarded. Agent @Murphy_McGuire of @OctagonFootball negotiated the deal.

Even at 29, the Rams see upside in Ford.

“Their dynamic run-stopper, who they feel has untapped pass rush potential,” The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue said in a post on X.

New Rams DT Poona Fort ‘Built Like Fire Hydrant’

Rodrigue and The Athletic colleagues David DeChant and Vic Tafur called the 5-foor-11 Ford a “rarity” for his size as a trench player. They also ranked him as DT5 and the No. 38 overall free agent in the class.

“Ford is coming off his best season after several strong years with the Seahawks. Built like a fire hydrant, he is a force against double teams in the run game, helping the Chargers finish seventh in defensive EPA per rush despite lining up in two-high shells at the NFL’s second-highest rate (45.9 percent). He’s not known for his pass rush, but he did have some impressive quick pressures against quality guards in 2024 (including a cheeky spin move) and five batted passes,” The Athletic staff wrote on March 10.

“This defensive tackle class is deep, but Ford is one of the top under-30 options, and he should see a significant raise on the one-year, $2.25 million deal he played on last season.”

Ford tied his career highs with 3.0 sacks and 8 tackles for loss in 2024.

He has been durable, starting at least 16 games in four of the past five seasons heading into the 2025 campaign. Ford fell short of making it five consecutive seasons after seeing inconsistent playing time in 2023 while with the Buffalo Bills.

Ford broke into the NFL with the Seahawks, so Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have seen what he can do up close.

Rams Lose Super Bowl Champion to NFC Upstart

Brown, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Rams ahead of that 2021 campaign. Even less of a pass rusher than Ford, Brown’s career high in sacks is 0.5, which he set in 2023.

He has failed to record a sack in any other season, though his duties are to stuff the run.

The #Panthers aren’t done, adding #Rams free agent DT Bobby Brown III to their defensive line, sources say,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on March 10. “It’s a 3-year, $21M deal for Bobby Brown III that can go to $27M including incentives, source says.”

“Brown was one of the few remaining members of the Rams’ defensive line that exited the Aaron Donald era and into the new younger core. He struggled at times in previous seasons to find a role, in part because of depth, injury and a 2022 suspension,” The Athletic staff wrote, ranking the former Ram No. 90 overall and DT11.

“But Brown showed flashes of brilliance in a rotational role in 2024, despite limited statistics. He lent size to a relatively smaller-framed group, and his snaps at nose tackle allowed captain Kobie Turner and rookie Braden Fiske more freedom to move around the line. Turning 25 in August with no real wear and tear on his body, Brown should have his best years ahead of him in the right situation.”

The Rams need Ford to provide what Brown could not after ranking 22nd against the rush during the 2024 regular season.