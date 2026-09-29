LA Rams Sever Ties With ‘Human Missile’ in Roster Shake-Up

The Los Angeles Rams are moving on from Tanner Ingle.

“LA Rams Roster Moves,” the Rams announced in a post on X on September 29, noting the transaction was that they “Waived, No Recall S Tanner Ingle.”

Technically, all waivers are “no recall,” though the NFL has notably eliminated that detail from its public-facing operations manual. Instead, the current language only covers what happens and who qualifies.

At its core, the system lets teams get a jump on potentially high-value players.

The Rams notably recently signed safety Maximus Pulley from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, making Ingle expendable. The Rams will visit the Eagles in Week 4.

Rams Cut Ties With ‘Human Missile’ Tanner Ingle

Teams have 24 hours to claim players who go on waivers. They also pick up their current contract. Teams often covet players but allow them to go unclaimed for that reason.

“When a player contract is terminated, he is either free to negotiate and with a team at any time or subject to waivers. When released, a contract for a player with fewer than four credited seasons is subject to waivers at all times,” the NFL writes.

“The team with the highest priority will be awarded the player. A contract for a player with four or more credited seasons is not subject to waivers when released from the day after the Super Bowl through the trade deadline. After this date and outside of this period, the contract must be placed on waivers and can be claimed by another team.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay has raved about Ingle, calling him a “human missile.”

Rams general manager Les Snead also touted the former undrafted free agent out of NC State’s skill set.

“YouTube Tanner Ingle’s highlights at NC State, and he was truly playing on the line of scrimmage,” Snead told the booth during the broadcast of a preseason game in August 2025. “It was almost like he was a WILL linebacker at NC State. And boy, it’s just a fun YouTube. Tonight, go home and do it, and you will understand why he is doing what he’s doing on the field.”

Ingle, who turns 27 in October, has 3 total tackles in six regular-season games. Those games have come across his three-plus seasons as a pro. He has primarily been a special teams contributor where his playing style outshines his physical limitations.

Not enough to preserve Ingle’s spot on the Rams’ roster, though.

It is possible that the Rams will look to bring Ingle back as a member of the practice squad. That is particularly true after McVay and Snead spoke highly of him in the past.

LA Rams Sever Ties With ‘Human Missile’ in Roster Shake-Up