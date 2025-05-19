Rams Considered ‘Best Team Fit’ for High-IQ All-Pro Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams remain in need of a few reinforcements, and cornerback is also still one of them, which has Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey in the speculative trade crosshairs.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen noted the seven-time Pro Bowler, 2021 Super Bowl champion, and three-time All-Pro is “no longer a blue-chip” player at this stage of his career.

However, Bowen also listed the Rams as the “best trade fit” for Ramsey.

“The Rams could use his skill set, as his jolt of speed and ball production would upgrade their secondary,” Bowen wrote on May 19. “Ramsey can still pattern match vertically downfield, and he still has high-end backfield vision in zone coverage. He would also give Los Angeles more flexibility in sub packages because he can create disruptive plays as a nickel corner.”

Bowen pointed to Ramsey’s ball production in 2024 with the Dolphins. Ramsey tallied 11 pass deflections and 2 interceptions to go with 60 total tackles (6 for a loss) and 1.0 sacks.

Bowen also believes the Rams would need to surrender “a lot less” to re-acquire Ramsey.

The Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey in 2019. They received a third-round pick and a reserve player from the Dolphins for Ramsey in 2023.

Former Coach Praises Jalen Ramsey’s IQ & Versatility

Former Rams assistant coach Ejiro Evero, now defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, praised Rasmey’s versatility and football intelligence.

That would fit into Bowen’s assessment about Ramsey’s fit with the Rams in a trade.

“Jalen Ramsey’s immensely talented. And one thing people don’t know, he’s extremely, extremely intelligent. This guy is good on splits, quarterback mechanics, and quarterback footwork. He understands route concepts, he understands where to be in the run game. We’ve played him in multiple positions. He could play corner, he’ll play some nickel, he’ll play the dime linebacker all in … one game, and know all the responsibilities,” Evero said in comments shared on X on May 18.

“I’ve been so blessed and been around so many great players throughout my career. I think I’ve never been around a great player who I would say had a higher IQ.”

Eviro’s comments are a reminder of the player that Ramsey was with the Rams. That they back up Bowen’s assessment could bolster the Rams’ confidence in making a trade for Ramsey.

Ramsey certainly appreciated the comments, returning the sentiments.

“Been blessed to be around some of the best teammates & coaches,” Ramsey posted on X on May 18 in reaction to Evero’s comments. “Coach E is one them REAL ball coaches! Will be a head coach one day. Nothing but respect.”

Rams HC Sean McVay ‘Would Never’ Close Door on Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Rams have contributed to the speculation around a potential trade for Ramsey. Rams head coach Sean McVay had high praise for Ramsey and said that he would not turn down bring the corner back.

“He’s a great player. We know him very well; we know him intimately. You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that,” McVay told reporters in April. “There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude, and some of the different things that accompany that.”

During a press conference in April, Rams general manager Les Snead said he held trade talks with the Dolphins, though he did not say if Ramsey was the subject of those conversations.

Snead also said he expected talks around the league to pick up after the draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “NFL Live” on May 14 that he expects a trade for Ramsey, by the Rams or another team, is likely to take place in “early June” due to Ramsey’s salary and the financial implications of parting with him sooner.

The corner is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract and has a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension starting in 2026.