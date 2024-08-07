Former Broncos Safety Sends 4-Word Message to New Teammate

The Denver Broncos have remade their secondary, including moving on from both starting safeties from Week 1 of the 2023 season, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. They also shuffled the backend of the group, cutting backup safety Caden Sterns on August 5.

A former fifth-round pick and potential starter heading into the 2022 season, Sterns did not last long on the open market.

He has found his way to the NFC South and the Carolina Panthers, the team announced.

Sterns is reuniting with former college teammate, D’Shawn Jamison, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2023.

Jamison sent a message to Sterns, his teammate once again, on X on August 6, saying, “Welcome home brother.”

Sterns replied with a quoted post that said, “See ya soon brotha!”

See ya soon brotha! https://t.co/jzdCmI9bZ7 — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) August 6, 2024

The Panthers had the first waiver claim, giving them the first shot to bring in Sterns. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero expected Sterns to garner interest on the open market.

The key for Sterns will be staying on the field, which was an issue in training camp.

Caden Sterns Reuniting With Former Broncos DC

Sterns is reuniting with former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who held the same role in Denver in 2022 under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The 25-year-old safety recorded 21 total tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions that season.

Sterns suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023. His best campaign was his rookie year.

Sterns had 28 combined stops, five deflections, two picks, and 2.0 sacks in 2021.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million contract. The Broncos saved $1 million cutting Sterns, who was set to count 1.1 million against the cap in 2024. They incurred an $82,646 dead cap hit with the transaction.

There are seven players listed on the Panthers’ depth chart. Sterns could still be facing an uphill climb to making the final roster even with the familiarity with Evero.

Broncos Still Boast Deep Saftey Group

Denver’s back end is still stocked with viable options, headlined by projected starters Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke. Both players present risks for the Broncos and current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Jones signed a three-year, $20 million pact in 2024 free agency.

A third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 draft, Jones started 20 of his 22 games played in 2021 and 2022.

A torn ACL cut Jones’ 2022 campaign at seven games. Jones returned to a reserve role behind 2023 free agent signing DeShon Elliott. Jones started six of his 16 appearances in 2023. The Dolphins were 4-2 in those games.

Locke had been durable before the 2023 season.

He appeared in all but two possible games from 2020 through the 2022 campaign. He suffered a toe injury in August 2023 that kept him out of the first four weeks of the season.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Locke re-signed with the Broncos in 2024 free agency, inking a two-year, $7 million contract. He brings experience, just not as a starter, with eight in 59 career games.

The Broncos players behind them on the depth chart are even less experienced.

The Broncos are high on JL Skinner and Delarrin Turner-Yell while Devon Key and rookie Omar Brown have turned heads in training camp.