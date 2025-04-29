Rams’ Surprising Decision Fuels Trade Speculation Around All-Pro

The Los Angeles Rams remain linked to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which would require a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey, who turns 31 in October, spent three-plus seasons with the Rams from 2019 through 2022.

He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and a member of the Rams’ Super Bowl team in 2021.

Ramsey’s five-year, $100 million contract gives way to a three-year, $72.3 million pact in 2026.

“The Los Angeles Rams surprisingly didn’t select a single cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft this weekend despite the position being viewed as one of their primary needs. It’s still a spot they could address before the season starts and one possible avenue is via trade – specifically for Jalen Ramsey,” the Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva wrote on April 28.

“Reports suggest the Dolphins could wait until June to trade Ramsey because it’ll save them $5.9 million in dead money this year, spreading out his cap hits over the next two seasons instead of putting it all on the 2025 books.”

“The Rams don’t need to rush to get a deal done since camp doesn’t start until July and he has familiarity with their system,” DaSilva wrote, “so they can afford to be patient.”

Per Spotrac, the Rams have $18.5 million in cap space to work with.

Rams Fuel Jalen Ramsey Trade Speculation

McVay said they were “still getting through that process” when asked about Ramsey. That was after their surprising decision to pass on cornerbacks in the 2025 draft.

“Part of getting through the draft is also when it actually officially ends, and then going through the undrafted free agent process. There’s, obviously – like we talked about – there still is a lot of layers. Contract, compensation, different things like that. But there is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent. He and I have really stayed in touch. I know it’s the same thing with Aubrey [Pleasant] and some of our other coaches. There’s a lot of familiarity,” McVay told reporters on April 26.

“We’re probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day … just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft, from the totality of it all.”

They signed 17 undrafted free agents, none of whom are corners.

Moreover, Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledged he had held trade talks with the Dolphins before the draft. He did not specify if Ramsey was a topic of those discussions.

If the Rams trade for Ramsey, star receiver Puka Nacua believes it would be a good idea.

“I think somebody coming back home to Los Angeles who’s won a Super Bowl would be a great addition for the Rams,” Nacua told RG.Org’s DJ Siddiqi in comments published on April 24.

“There’s a mindset that he plays with, he has swagger, his confidence when he walks out there on the football field, knowing what he’s capable of definitely gives him an edge. It would be really fun to work our skills against each other if he were to come over here, but whether we see him in a Rams uniform or out there, I know we’ll be getting good work.”

Fans Want Jalen Ramsey Traded to LA

DaSilva noted the surprise of the Rams’ draft class in pointing to a potential return for Ramsey, and fans are on board, too.

The two sides had been linked since the Dolphins’ thinking was made public. However, Speculation that the Rams could pursue Ramsey picked up ahead of the draft’s final round. This was as their CB options dwindled.

“CB1 is coming home,” Rams Tapes posted on X on April 28.

“With the #Rams not drafting a CB as of yet in the draft,” a fan posted on X on April 26, “one can only assume they might have a deal in place to trade for Jalen Ramsey!”

“Rams trade for Ramsey please,” another fan posted on April 25.

“Can the Rams hurry up and trade for Jalen Ramsey already?” yet another fan said in a post on X on April 26.

The deadline for the 2026 compensatory formula is April 29. After that, the Rams can sign players without risking picks next season. Trades do not factor into that formula, but the Rams have more flexibility to pursue other options.

Former Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. remains available in free agency.