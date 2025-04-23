Rams Trade Pitch Lands Super Bowl Champion After Talks With Rival

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 draft with clear-cut needs and can take a selective approach to the process. The Rams could add to that flexibility with a trade for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Miami granted Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams following the 2021 regular season, permission to seek a trade.

A trade for Ramsey would align with the Rams’ needs heading into the 2025 draft.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue listed the position ahead of (in order) inside linebacker, right tackle, tight end, and wide receiver. LA owns eight selections in the 2025 draft and has a history of making moves around the event.

“The Rams re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year deal and Cobie Durant, who has played nickel and outside corner, enters the final year on his rookie contract,” Rodrigue wrote on April 21. “The Rams need to look at this position group in the draft with veteran starter Darious Williams on the second year of a three-year deal.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal would reunite Ramsey with McVay and Snead and bolster the Rams’ young defense.

Rams get:

Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins get:

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 190 overall via ATL)

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 202 overall via HOU)

The Rams do not own a fifth-rounder, which would follow the trend of Ramsey’s trade value.

Instead, the Rams would package two of their four sixth-rounders for Ramsey in this hypothetical scenario.

The Rams acquired Ramsey, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2015 draft, from the Jaguars for a pair of first-round picks and a fourth-rounder in 2019. LA traded him to Miami for a third-round pick and a player (Hunter Long) four years later.

Ramsey turns 31 in October and begins a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension in 2025.

Notably, there is no guaranteed money on the deal after 2025. Over The Cap has the Rams at $17.6 million in space. They would indeed need to do additional work to fit a Ramsey trade.

Les Snead Reveals Rams-Dolphins Trade Talks

Rams general manager Les Snead admitted speaking with Miami, but he did not specify if they were at all about a Ramsey trade.

“I know I’ve had discussions with Miami. So we’ve discussed getting through the draft. I know there’s a lot of nuances to that situation, based on all the things that come with trades, contracts, and things like that. So, not sure where they’re at in the process. And what’s interesting in this, a lot of teams are right now focused on the draft. But this is when a lot of teams reach out, not just Jalen. But, ‘Oh, by the way, how things go in the draft, there’s other players that could be available,” Snead told reporters on April 22.

“You almost come back to a second free agency, per se. Get with your pro scouting staff, and kind of figure out if trades are made, and it’s player for player; things like that. So that’s all part of the process. So whether it being Miami and Jalen, I can’t say. There’s a lot of teams with other players that I’ll keep in house.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro was on the trade block. That fueled speculation about the Rams trading for Ramsey.

“The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on April 15.

“Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways.”

Sean McVay ‘Would Never Rule Out’ Jalen Ramsey Trade

Rams head coach Sean McVay offered high praise for Ramsey, who spent three-plus seasons in Los Angeles following a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s a great player. We know him very well; we know him intimately. You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that. But I think, like Les articulated, our focus and concentration is on this week’s upcoming draft. There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude, and some of the different things that accompany that,” McVay told reporters on April 22.

“You would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things, like he’s continued to do. Like he did here, like he did in Jacksonville, and like he’s done for the last couple years in Miami.”

During his Rams tenure, Ramsey picked up three of his Pro Bowl trips, tallying 47 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries, and 2.0 sacks.

He also earned two of his All-Pro selections while with the Rams before his second trade.

McVay expressed similar sentiments about former Rams star Aaron Donald. Donald retired following the 2023 season. He remains in shape amid previous return rumors. Ramsey is a more realistic, if for no other reason than he remains an active (and effective) NFL player.