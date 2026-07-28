Sean McVay Speaks on Potential Rams Trade For Vita Vea

News that Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea has demanded a trade got the speculative gears turning, including for the Los Angeles Rams, leading to a question for head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams garnered plenty of attention for their blockbuster offseason trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Vea could be the next high-profile addition.

Vita Vea Trade Idea Floated at Rams’ Sean McVay

McVay and the Rams just opened training camp, and they have plenty to sort through already without working through the logistics of adding Vea. Despite that, Vea in an undeniable talent as a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

However, McVay pumped the brakes on the idea.

The Rams have starting DTs Kobie Turner, who is in the final year of his contract, and Braden Fiske, who will be extension eligible.

“He’s a stud,” McVay told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on July 27 before stumbilng to find his words. “I think that he is a great player that’s always been a problem to game plan against. But I think we feel good about our group right now.”

McVay and Adams joked Vea could run the ball, a nod to his rugby background.

However, McVay noted the Rams have two backs–Kyren Williams and Blake Corum–who they are already high on.

The most telling comments McVay made during the exchange were not a statement, but rather a question, as the Super Bowl-winning head coach asked Adams, “He requested a trade, huh?” as their time together came to an end.

Vea is seeking a new contract. He is in the final year of a four-year, $71 million pact.

This story will be updated shortly…