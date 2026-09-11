Rams Get Good News After 26-Game Starter Exits 49ers Game With Injury

The Los Angeles Rams are facing a new injury concern with starting inside linebacker and third-year pro Omar Speights.

As the Rams’ offense took the field for its third possession, the broadcast showed Speights walking off the field with a member of the training staff, heading towards the home team’s locker room area.

The good news for the Rams is that Speights was able to return after Shaun Dolac replaced him in the lineup while he got checked out.

Unfortunately, the Rams gave up a touchdown and the lead in the series.

Rams LB Omar Speights Exits 49ers Game in First Quarter

The play occurred on the final play of the 49ers’ second possession. Speights helped break up a pass from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to running back Christian McCaffrey, but appeared to take some friendly fire on the joint effort.

The Rams would cash in on their third possession. Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a big play before Kyren Williams punched it in near the goal line. That, at least, gives the Rams some level of solace as they await further word on Speights.

Speights, an undrafted free agent in 2024, has started 26 of 33 games so far in his career.

This story will be updated.