Rams HC Sean McVay Stirs Pot on Potential Trade for ‘Total Stud’

The Los Angeles Rams have financial flexibility and draft capital following the 2025 cycle. Rams head coach Sean McVay continues to leave the door open for a potential trade for Jalen Ramsey.

During a conversation with Mad Dog Sports Radio’s Adam Schein, McVay said that the “conversations are ongoing.

McVay also told Schein that the Miami Dolphins star is a “total stud.”

“He has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father,” McVay told Schein on “Schein on Sports” on May 2, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“There are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber, alright, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude. And so those conversations are ongoing as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never gonna shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are exploring trade options #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JphUgQ0yXH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2025

McVay’s comments are in line with what he previously said about Ramsey when asked following the 2025 draft.

The Rams notably did not select a cornerback or sign one as an undrafted free agent afterward.

Rams GM & HC Talk Jalen Ramsey Trade

Ramsey played for the Rams for three-plus seasons from 2019 through 2022, winning a Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign. McVay has not been alone in leaving the door open for the Rams to reacquire the All-Pro corner.

Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledged speaking with the Dolphins about trade possibilities before the draft.

He did not say those talks involved Ramsey’s availability, though.

“I know I’ve had discussions with Miami. So we’ve discussed getting through the draft. I know there’s a lot of nuances to that situation, based on all the things that come with trades, contracts, and things like that. So, not sure where they’re at in the process,” Snead told reporters on April 22.

“You almost come back to a second free agency, per se. Get with your pro scouting staff, and kind of figure out if trades are made, and it’s player for player; things like that. So that’s all part of the process. So whether it being Miami and Jalen, I can’t say.”

“He’s a great player. We know him very well; we know him intimately. You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that. But I think, like Les articulated, our focus and concentration is on this week’s upcoming draft. There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude, and some of the different things that accompany that,” McVay told reporters on April 22.

“You would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud and a guy that can do a lot of different things, like he’s continued to do. Like he did here, like he did in Jacksonville, and like he’s done for the last couple years in Miami.”

Jalen Ramsey Trade May Not Happen

Speculation involving the Rams and Ramsey has remained persistent. There remains a very real possibility that the Dolphins do not trade Ramsey.

Dolphins’ brass is entering a critical season.

“While the Dolphins’ honesty about their interest in moving Ramsey suggests it might be inevitable, such deals are never guaranteed. If Miami finds the interest in Ramsey (and the compensation offered) is subpar, it might choose to mend fences and keep him for 2025. It’s the last year of guaranteed money on his current deal, and the Dolphins could choose to wait for the financial relief that would come with a release next offseason instead of forcing a trade now and accepting minimal return,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote on May 1.

“Don’t forget how important this season is to the future of the Chris Grier/Mike McDaniel regime in Miami. With pressure mounting, it might end up making more sense to keep Ramsey instead of accepting peanuts just to move on from him.”

According to Dolphin GM Chris Grier, Miami had weeks of discussions about Jalen Ramsey’s future with the team and decided it was best to move him. Deal isn’t done. And Grier claims Ramsey didn’t request a trade. pic.twitter.com/MoriW7jLHS — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 15, 2025

There is also the financial aspect, which Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted.

“The money is the issue for the Rams and any other potential suitor, and the Miami Dolphins who are trying to move him as well. He’s due $25.1 million this year, and all but $865,000 of it is fully guaranteed. At this point of the offseason, very few teams have the cash in the budget or room on the cap to take that salary on. In a special circumstance, you might make it work,” Breer wrote on April 30.

“As good as Ramsey still is, I don’t know that there are many teams that would look at acquiring him in that way.”

Ramsey carries a $16.6 million cap hit in 2025, the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract. He has a three-year, $73.2 million extension beginning in 2026. The Rams have $19.8 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.