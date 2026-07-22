Sean McVay Sends Clear Message on Aaron Donald as Rams Wait

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are staying the course regarding Aaron Donald.

The franchise legend has been flirting with a return to football this offseason following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett. The prospect is intriguing, but Donald is taking his time deciding as the Rams prepare for training camp.

The clock is ticking, but there may not be an end in sight for either side just yet, a reality McVay is well aware of.

Rams’ Sean McVay Gets Honest About Aaron Donald

McVay has often touted his relationship with Donald, and the Rams head coach’s shift from immediately shutting down the idea of the defensive lineman coming out of retirement to openly entertaining it was one of the strongest early signals that it was a real possibility.

In recent comments, McVay acknowledged that he has “crossed paths” with Donald amid the uncertainty around the latter’s future.

McVay spoke candidly about where they are in the process and his affinity for Donald.

“What’s special is we have a really special relationship, and it’s way bigger than football. I’ve heard him say it before, and it means the world to me, and I feel the same. It’s family with us. He’s done so much for me. I love the man he is. I love the husband, the father, the son. He represents a lot of the things that are right,” McVay said on “The Daily Flock” on July 22.

“What he’s going to do is he is thinking about this. He’s going to go through his process. And the one thing about Aaron Donald is what he does, he does it full speed ahead.”

Donald has said he is trying to see if the desire is there to go through the grind of a season.

McVay’s comments drew attention, and the Rams head coach sounds as if their approach of giving Donald as much space and time as he needs remains in place. The Rams were one win away from the Super Bowl in 2025.

Donald would be a fitting final addition to the roster, but the Rams are Super Bowl favorites without his services baked in.

Former Players Weigh In on Aaron Donald’s Potential Return

Donald’s potential return to the Rams has drawn attention across the league, even among former players like Gerald McCoy, who believes that–if he returns–LA would be getting a reasonable facsimile of the player they last saw in 2023.

McCoy believes that Donald’s continued pursuit and increased workout efforts indicate that he is leaning towards a comeback.

Former NFL QB Drew Brees also said that he believes Donald could return.

Of course, those opinions hold little weight when the Rams have clearly decided that they would rather allow Donald to make a decision on his own. To that end, Donald could take his decision into the regular season.

Even then, Donald and the Rams would need to sort through his contract status, which could present a hurdle in its current form.

That is a lot of uncertainty around one–albeit impactful–player.