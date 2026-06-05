Micah Parsons Drops Big NFC Take Following Myles Garrett Rams Trade

The Los Angeles Rams sparked their version of 2026 summer sizzle by trading for Myles Garrett. That Monday trade with the Cleveland Browns sent shockwaves across the NFL and launched a plethora of reactions. Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers rose as one sounding off too.

Parsons, who became a part of his own blockbuster trade one year ago with the Dallas Cowboys, dropped a big NFC take following the Garrett swap. He believes the balance of league power tilts toward the NFC now that the conference, and Rams, just added the NFL’s sack leader from 2025.

“AFC is cool. There’s a couple of sharks. But the NFC is shark-infester,” Parsons said via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “There’s not really weak opponents in the NFC.”

Hard to argue against the All-Pro when fans take a deep dive into the loaded pass rush room and rosters.

Myles Garrett Joins Loaded Pass Rush Conference

Garrett stood alone as the AFC’s best rusher. Even in a division featuring rival from the Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, plus former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who remained in the AFC North but joins the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, the perennial Pro Bowler Garrett just made the NFC’s list of rush talents deeper.

Garrett now walks into a division that already features a healthier Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, who’s his own NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Parsons’ former Cowboys teammate DeMarcus Lawrence is also a future division rival of Garrett, after Lawrence captured Super Bowl 60 with the Seattle Seahawks in February 2026.

Even the Arizona Cardinals brings Josh Sweat to threaten quarterbacks, who delivered 12 sacks last season.

But even Parsons’ division has a potential threat for the league’s sack title. Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson adds to the deep lineup of quarterback attackers here. Same with Chicago Bears standout Montez Sweat, who led the NFC North champs with 10 sacks during their postseason march.

Finally, Brian Burns of the New York Giants comes off a 16.5-sack campaign and appears to be hitting his prime at the age of 28. Garrett’s arrival to L.A., though, creates one epic movie for viewers who love seeing relentless attacks on passers.

L.A. Brings Defensive Structure for Myles Garrett to Thrive in

Los Angeles is already built for Garrett. And not just limited to the glitz and glamour side as Garrett likely will draw in new commercial and endorsement opportunities there.

The Rams’ defensive structure presents even more talent than what he got accustomed to in Cleveland. Even with Jared Verse sacrificed in the Garrett trade.

Byron Young quietly has delivered strong sack production since his 2023 arrival from the Jalen Ramsey trade. He’s even coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign after netting a career-high 12 sacks. Young’s presence will draw more one-on-one blocks for Garrett to wreck havoc.

But Garrett gains the benefit of receiving help in the trenches too. Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner provide an elite push up the middle, with the latter becoming known for his own rush consistency. Then Garrett gains the benefit of having past Super Bowl winners Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie at cornerback.

Parsons believes the NFC is filled with sharks. The Rams, however, brought the biggest one into their tank.