Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Doesn’t Mince Words About Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts invited a special guest for Saturday’s showdown with the Anaheim Angels. The city’s newest future resident, and perhaps next beloved LA star Myles Garrett of the Rams, appeared inside Chavez Ravine.

Garrett’s trade from the Cleveland Browns Monday shook the sports landscape up. Not just limited to the NFL either, as multiple athletes and teams from other sports chimed in.

The Dodgers are already warmly embracing the newest local athlete. The edge rusher received an invite to throw out the first pitch against the Angels on Saturday.

Roberts, meanwhile, didn’t mince words about Garrett’s potential in a city that’s known for bright lights and pursuing championships.

What Dave Roberts Said About Myles Garrett

The three-time World Series skipper addressed the media beforehand, including prior to Garrett tossing the opening pitch.

Roberts started by giving this blunt description of the All-Pro defender.

“He’s top of the food chain,” Roberts started. “So it’s gonna make that very good defense even better.”

The Rams built the league’s 10th-best scoring defense last year during their run to the NFC Championship game. And they delivered that output with second-year pro edge rusher Jared Verse applying pressure on the outside.

Except Garrett comes in to take Verse’s spot. The now third-year defender is shipped to Cleveland as part of the blockbuster Garrett move.

What Makes Dave Roberts Respect the Rams

Roberts remains an ardent supporter of all Los Angeles teams outside of the Dodgers facility. No question the 54-year-old will love seeing Garrett embrace the “Rams House” and living near Tinseltown.

“They’re doing it,” Roberts said. “They’re trying to get the superstars and win.”

He’s pumped to see Garrett run out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel soon.

“It’s good to have him in LA,” Roberts said.

Myles Garrett Winning Over LA fans Already

Garrett delivered one strong first impression in his Los Angeles arrival already. Including ruffling the feathers of his past employer.

He appeared immediately at Rams OTAs, something he never did with the Browns. Garrett skipped voluntary workouts every season, especially with Todd Monken taking the head coaching reins for the Browns. Garrett and Monken never formally met or spoke when the latter became sworn into Cleveland. The disconnect sparked the trade to the Rams.

Garrett won over more than his new teammates and coaches, though, on day one of his new job. He greeted guests from Cedars Sinai Hospital who visited the Rams facility. Turns out they all came during Garrett’s first-ever appearance with his newest NFL house.

Garrett looks to be making new LA friends. He posed for a picture next to pitcher Tyler Glasnow. But next came the highly-anticipated throw from Garrett. It turns out Garrett can throw heat too outside of pass rushing.

Maybe the Dodgers’ skipper can borrow Garrett one day from Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and the Rams if there’s a shortage of pitchers on the side of the World Series champs.