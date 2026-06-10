Myles Garrett Cap Numbers Revealed After Rams Revise $208 Million Contract

The dust is still settling on the Los Angeles Rams‘ massive move for Myles Garrett. In exchange for the guy who just set the single-season sack record, the Rams had to send Jared Verse and three draft picks to the Cleveland Browns, but with this team all-in on winning a Super Bowl in 2026, it was viewed as a very justifiable trade in the eyes of fans everywhere.

In addition to acquiring Garrett, L.A. took care of his contract situation by agreeing to a revised five-year, $208.2 million deal shortly after the trade was made official. Now, we know the full impact this trade is going to have on Los Angeles’ salary cap, and it doesn’t look like this new deal is going to cost them much money in 2026.

Myles Garrett’s Salary Cap Numbers Turn Heads

There aren’t many players who are worth the haul the Rams just gave up to get Garrett, but he is very clearly one of the few exceptions. Since getting selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has seven Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections to his name, in addition to a pair of Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

For as much as Garrett has accomplished throughout his career, though, the 2025 campaign was the best of the bunch. Not only did Garrett set a single-season record with 23 sacks for the Browns, but he also tied a career high with 60 tackles, 33 of which were for a loss, which was tops in the league.

Garrett is a game wrecker, and he will now join a loaded Los Angeles pass rush that still features a pair of stars in Byron Young and Kobie Turner. As if this move wasn’t already good enough for the Rams, their readjusted contract with Garrett will see him count for just $8.84 million against the cap in 2026, meaning his arrival won’t tie up the front office’s hands.

“Myles Garrett’s cap numbers on his revised deal with the Rams:

2026 – $8.84M

2027 – $15.024M

2028 – $27.577M

2029 – $39.875M

2030 – $48.173M

Another $39.911M isn’t scheduled to hit the cap until after the contract voids in February 2031,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared in a post on X.

Rams Going All In for the 2026 Campaign

At some point, the Rams will have to restructure Garrett’s contract again, but that’s a problem they can worry about down the line. After handing him a $35.7 million signing bonus up front, Los Angeles was able to push a big chunk of Garrett’s money towards the backend of his deal, which will lessen the strain of his arrival on the salary cap for the time being.

As if there wasn’t already enough evidence that Los Angeles was going for broke in 2026, the structure of Garrett’s contract is only more proof. This could cause some problems for the Rams down the line, but if they can win a championship or two during his time in town, it will all have been worth it.