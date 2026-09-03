Myles Garrett Earns Major Honor Ahead of Rams Debut

The Los Angeles Rams spent the offseason loading up for the 2026 campaign with a handful of big moves. Easily the biggest of the bunch, though, was the Rams pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, who is fresh off breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record.

Garrett gives a loaded Los Angeles team a de facto game wrecker on the defensive side of the ball, which should help take some of the pressure off of Matthew Stafford and the offense. By now, Garrett is recognized as one of the best players in the league, but ahead of the new season, he wound up being voted the No. 1 player in the game by his peers.

Myles Garrett Voted No. 1 Player in NFL Entering 2026 Campaign

Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and despite playing for a Browns team that has almost always been one of the worst units in the league since he arrived in the pros, he has managed to be arguably the most productive defensive player of his generation.

Through nine seasons, Garrett has racked up 125.5 sacks, with his 23 in 2025 breaking the record for most sacks by an individual player in a single NFL season. Garrett has amassed a laundry list of accolades, as he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler who also has five First Team All-Pro selections and a pair of Defensive Player of the Year Awards to his name.

Adding Garrett to a defensive front that also features Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and the recently unretired Aaron Donald makes Los Angeles the best team on paper by a mile entering the new season. Players across the league are well aware of how dominant Garrett is, which is why he was voted the No. 1 player in the NFL by his peers ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Myles Garrett, Rams Set Their Sights on Super Bowl Run

Getty Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Myles Garrett

It’s tough to argue with Garrett being named the best player in the NFL right now. Not only has he been consistently excellent over the past few years, but he just posted one of the greatest individual defensive seasons the league has ever seen. Making Garrett’s play even more impressive is the fact that Cleveland went just 5-12 last year, as he has managed to shine through despite the rest of the team’s woes.

Things have changed quickly for Garrett, as he’s going to be the focal point of the team everybody is expecting to win the Super Bowl in 2026. The stakes will be higher than they ever have been for Garrett, but considering how much help he has around him, that shouldn’t be an issue. Los Angeles has the potential to be a juggernaut, and with a loaded defensive front, it would not be a surprise to see Garrett turn in another mind-boggling season in his first year with his new team.