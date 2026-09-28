Rams’ Puka Nacua Breaks Silence Amid Injury Uncertainty

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua worked out before the “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Denver Broncos, and he got candid about his current injury situation and status in a conversation with ESPN’s Melissa Stark.

“I spoke to Puka Nacua before the game. And although he’s listed on the injury report with a hip, he told me it’s more of a groin issue than a hip injury. He worked out pregame. He said he felt good about the workout, because he was able to accelerate comfortably,” Stark reported during the contest.

“I asked him about a timetable for his return. He said he doesn’t have one. He’s putting his trust in the Rams’ athletic training staff, and he said he’s taking it day-by-day.”

The Rams began the game hot enough, jumping out to a 16-0 lead over the Broncos.

However, Nacua’s absence was certainly felt as the Rams not only failed to jump out to a bigger lead, but also saw the Broncos claw back into the contest as the LA offense struggled to get going out of halftime.

Rams Could Be ‘Frightening’ With Puka Nacua Back

ESPN’s Cris Collinsworth also spoke candidly, citing his belief in what Nacua’s return will do for the Rams’ offense. Collinsworth also name-dropped Myles Garrett in his commentary about Nacua’s absence.

“It’s very interesting to me that, with Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett not playing, you’re talking about a team that–at least this half and the last game–are playing really high-level of football. And they got, maybe, their two best players coming back here before too long, and that’s a little frightening,” Collinsworth said.

“I think that’s what a lot of People were talking about whether some of those deals were made.”

Garrett is expected to miss six to eight weeks. He had arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month and went on injured reserve.

The Rams have denied that Nacua needs to undergo a procedure. However, they were also insistent with Garrett before ultimately shutting him down. Notably, the Rams have also not totally ruled out a procedure for Nacua.

Add that to his looming contract situation and there are many layers for the Rams to navigate.