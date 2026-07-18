Puka Nacua Sends Clear Message Amid Rams Uncertainty

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is due.

The NFL’s reigning receptions leader is in the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million contract and is one of several Rams players in line for a substantial raise. It seemed inevitable just one year ago, but Nacua’a off-field actions have led to some apparent hesitation from the Rams.

The Rams do not have to question where Nacua stands, with training camp and another potentially monster season approaching.

Rams Get Clear Message From Puka Nacua

Nacua is one of several NFL stars who are in New York for Fanatics Fest 2026, and the Rams playmaker was asked about his future with the organization. A fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Nacua has significantly outplayed his draft slot.

That is why the Rams’ decision to hold off on an extension has been tied to his off-field issues.

Asked directly if he wants to be with the Rams beyond this season, Nacua delivered a matter-of-fact, “That’s the plan,” per Sleeper’s Arye Pulli on July 18.

Nacua’s on-field impact is undeniable. The Rams star, among other things, owns the record for career receiving yards per game.

But calling out officials, attempting to live stream from the Rams’ team facilities against head coach Sean McVay’s wishes, to planning a touchdown celebration–that he did not follow through with–to a lawsuit over an alleged biting incident on New Year’s Eve have dimmed his star.

Despite that, the Rams are light on experience behind him and Davante Adams.

The franchise tag is an option for Nacua. But that is still expensive. It also only kicks the can down the road for him and the Rams. It could risk fracturing their relationship as well.

This story will be updated shortly…