Former Agent Drops Cold Truth About Rams’ Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams have a franchise-altering decision to make on Puka Nacua.

If the discussion around the fourth-year wide receiver was solely about football, there would not be much of one to be had. Nacua would have a long-term contract extension in hand and be set to play out the 2026 season.

As it stands, Nacua is heading into training camp still on his rookie deal, which expires after this season, setting the stage for a potentially interesting decision from the Rams.

Puka Nacua Gets Cold Truth From Ex-Sports Agent

Nacua is coming off another strong season with the Rams, leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game. Former sports agent Joel Corry, now a contributor to CBS Sports, noted that he is “off to one of the most productive starts to an NFL career for a wide receiver.”

Nacua is fourth all-time in receptions over a player’s first three seasons, and second in receiving yards through that same span.

He is also the NFL’s all-time leader in career receiving yards per game.

“Nacua can make a good case based strictly on production; he should be the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Corry wrote on July 16, listing Nacua among 11 candidates for the franchise tag during the 2027 offseason. “Off-the-field issues are jeopardizing Nacua’s early payday.

“It’s conceivable that Nacua could get a new deal before the Rams open the 2026 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10. The Rams will need to be comfortable Nacua has turned over a new leaf for that to happen.”

Smith-Njigba inked a four-year, $186.6 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, setting a new high for receivers with north of $120 million total guarantees.

The Super Bowl champion has also avoided the issues Nacua has encountered.

Puka Nacua’s Off-Field Issues Lingering Over Rams

Corry ran down a list of red flags Nacua has raised about his long-term outlook, with each item happening within the last calendar year:

“Nacua tried to sneak live streamers into the Rams’ practice facility against head coach Sean McVay’s wishes late last season. During the livestream, Nacua performed a suggested touchdown dance with a gesture considered antisemitic, for which he apologized. A lawsuit was filed against Nacua in March, alleging he bit a woman while intoxicated and made antisemitic statements on New Year’s Eve.”

Corry also noted that Nacua checked himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason.

Nacua spoke candidly about the lessons he has already taken away from his process and implemented into his everyday life, specifically citing journaling as something that has helped him tremendously.

Puka Nacua Set for Big Payday

Regardless of his past indiscrections, Nacua is heading for a big payday, be it a short-term windfall like the franchise tag or a long-term contract extension with the Rams.

Over The Cap projects the franchise tag for wide receivers at $31.5 million in 2027, while the less-frequently used transition tag would cost $27.1 million. Either would be a raise over Nacua’s current four-year, $4.1 million rookie-scale deal.

However, the tags lack the kind of security that players prefer, and an even larger windfall.

Spotrac projected Nacua’s market value at $40.2 million annually, offering a four-year, $160.8 million deal as an example of what the Rams might have to pay to keep him long-term.