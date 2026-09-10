Puka Nacua Gets Honest About Rams Future Amid Insider Update

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is certain about his future.

At least, Nacua knows where he wants to be, with the organization that drafted him in 2023, and he is “very confident” about his outlook.

“I couldn’t see myself anywhere [else],” Nacua said, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on September 10 me recently. “This is where I’ve been and I enjoy this environment. And from what I’ve heard from the players who have come other places, we’re lucky to be here.”

As Fowler explained, this is a “crucial” season for Nacua.

It is not just his contract situation, but the reasons behind the lack of a deal with the two-time Pro Bowler thoroughly outplaying his draft slot and current four-year, $4.1 million rookie deal.

Nacua, per Fowler, said being in camp with the Rams was “a large exhale,” and remarked on his physical playing style–which is the other potential red flag as the Rams plan for an extension–as well as lining up in the slot.

There, he is exposed to bigger hits across the middle of the field.

“You run across that middle. It’s just like the way the game of football is supposed to be played,” he said. “If you’re there, that’s where all the bodies are going to end up being.”

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Fowler also commented on Nacua’s future and how, in addition to his off-field concerns, also faces the reality that the Rams have essentially shut down new business with current players.

However, he is still expected to be in LA long-term.

“Nacua … faces a lawsuit for allegedly biting a woman on New Year’s Eve, a case the league is reviewing under the personal conduct policy. He’s in a contract year and hopes of staying in Los Angeles long term,” Fowler wrote, noting the Rams’ additions of Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, and Trent McDuffie closed the door on extensions for now, including for the star receiver.

“Deals before Week 1 are unlikely. Nacua’s off-field problems probably played a role in the contract delays. But it’s hard to believe he isn’t part of the long-term plans, especially if he puts together a banner season and moves past the turmoil.”

Spotrac projects Nacua’s market value at $40.2 million annually and suggested a four-year, $160.8 million pact.

That is nearly identical to Garrett’s deal, but would make Nacua the third-highest-paid WR.

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Fowler’s note on the lawsuit that Nacua faces and the subsequent review from the NFL loom large for the receiver and the Rams.

Nacua spoke candidly about understanding the consequences of putting himself in the situations that he did this past offseason. In addition to the lawsuit for biting and accusations of antisemitic remarks, Nacua criticized NFL officials and faced claims of public intoxication.

Nacua checked himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason.

He has taken some of those habits, specifically something like writing in a journal daily, with him after the program.

Unfortunately for Nacua and the Rams, his situation is not quite resolved, and on multiple fronts. The legal process is one thing, but the NFL’s process is separate. To that end, the NFL’s continued inaction could be the most promising sign that Nacua will avoid discipline.