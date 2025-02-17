Rams Pro Bowler Catches Stray Jab Over Cooper Kupp Trade Plans

The Los Angeles Rams plan to trade All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue cited on February 3 the veteran’s waning skills after a career of lower-body injuries as a driving reason for the decision. However, an anonymous scout believes the Rams are making a financially driven decision.

That scout also noted that ascending third-year wideout Puka Nacua falls short of Kupp – who showcased his burst in a foot race against his young teammate – in two critical areas.

“No question [Kupp can still play at a high level],” a longtime NFL scout said, per FOX Sports’ Eric Williams on February 13. “The Rams just don’t want to pay the market. He’s a [WR] 1 or 2 for almost any team. Someone said he’s lost lower body quickness. I don’t buy that. Puka [Nacua] will never be him in hands or awareness.”

Nacua, 23, regressed from his Pro Bowl rookie season. He still led the Rams with 79 receptions for 990 yards, adding 3 touchdowns in 11 games during the 2024 regular season. Nacua also expressed his support for Kupp amid the Rams’ decision.

Kupp, 31, had 710 yards and 6 TDs on 67 receptions in 12 games.

“He absolutely has gas in the tank,” former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmanzadeh said, per Williams. “Premium gas at that.”

Cooper Kupp Irked Rams With Public Comments

Kupp made it clear that he disagreed with the Rams’ decision to seek a trade for him, though he did note the front office would work with him to find a suitable landing spot.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA,” Kupp posted on X on February 3.

“2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Kupp’s post ruffled some feathers within the Rams organization.

“They’re not real happy with Cooper Kupp going public was something they tried to keep quiet,” Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” on February 13. “They’re kind of over Cooper Kupp.”

Cowherd also said the Rams felt similar sentiments about quarterback Matthew Stafford amid the QB’s contract situation. Stafford’s wife has also been outspoken about Kupp.

Cooper Kupp Predicted to Have Robust Trade Market

The potential perception that Kupp’s skill set is declining remains an issue, and his contract could present another hurdle.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that NFL executives still expect a robust trade market for Kupp.

“Execs predict Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have a trade market because he’s quarterback-friendly, makes contested catches and is the type of first-one-in, last-one-out worker who resonates with a new team. Questions about age (31), declining production, lower-body explosiveness and injuries loom. But he can still play,” Fowler wrote on February 8.

“The contract is an issue, though. Kupp is due $20 million in 2025, and all but $5 million of that is guaranteed in the form of a roster bonus. The Rams would likely be willing to eat some of the contract to facilitate a trade.”

During his season-ending press conference, Rams general manager Les Snead left the door open for Kupp and Stafford to be traded this offseason.

Kupp is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. That roster bonus is due in March, potentially giving a timeline for a decision on Kupp’s future.

“As one AFC exec said, the Patriots would be ‘foolish’ not to entertain a deal, given their receiver situation,” Fowler wrote. “The Steelers looked into Kupp’s market at the trade deadline and still have a need at the position.

“Kupp would have instant chemistry with Jared Goff if the Lions were willing to make a move.”

Goff and Kupp spent four seasons together on the Rams before LA traded the QB to the Lions in 2021, reaching the Super Bowl following the 2018 regular season.

“The Commanders could be looking for a complementary receiver to Terry McLaurin,” Fowler wrote. “And lastly, doesn’t this seem like a Chiefs-type move? They pulled off something similar with DeAndre Hopkins at the deadline and could think about the same with Kupp.”