Rams’ Puka Nacua Sends Message After Meeting ‘The Rock’

Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams are due in training camp later this month, but the fourth-year wide receiver is enjoying his downtime.

Nacua drew the attention of the NFL’s social media team with his recent comments.

This time was for all of the right reasons, though, following a recent meeting with none other than Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock.” The two stars, who share Polynesian heritage, captured their meeting at a movie premiere.

Puka Nacua Sends Message After Meeting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

On Tuesday, Nacua attended the premiere of the live-action “Moana,” which stars Johnson as the Hawaiian demigod Maui, whom the former professional wrestler also voiced during the franchise’s original animated release in 2016.

“Puka Nacua x @TheRock at the Moana premiere [hang loose emoji],” the NFL posted on Jul 9.

The image of Nacua and Johnson that the league shared came from the Rams star’s post on Instagram from July 8, in which he said he had “an amazing experience under the stars watching our culture on the big screen!! #moana #hollywoodbowl #disney”

The post included several images and clips of Nacua and Johnson greeting each other and posing for pictures.

Nacua’s mother attended the premiere at the Hollywood Bowl with her son.

Nacua and his mother even got together for a photo with Johnson and his mom, as well as Catherine Laga’aia, who plays the titular character in the live-action adaptation of “Moana,” which releases nationwide on July 10.

Puka Nacua Embraced Rams’ Maui Trip

Nacua’s meeting with “Maui” comes just over one year after the Rams held their mandatory minicamp in Maui. It was a historic move that the Rams’ star fully embraced.

Nacua, who is of Samoan and Hawaiian (and Portuguese) descent, called it a “huge privilege” to be someone the locals look up to. That was evident during the Rams’ trip as he drew rousing responses whenever he was introduced.

“It’s a reminder to myself to be a madman,” Nacua told Mina Kimes on the “Mina Kimes Show” in February 2025. “To make sure I stick to my roots the way my mother raised me, to have respect for everybody, to show love and compassion to all of those around you, because I’m doing what I love to do in playing football.”

Hall of Famer Defends Puka Nacua

Nacua’s off-field drama has been well-documented, from criticism of NFL officials to controversy over a planned touchdown celebration with antisemitic undertones and an ongoing legal situation regarding an alleged biting incident.

Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin warned against taking a critical approach to Nacua’s situation.

Irvin cited his own history in the reality check.

“Everybody wants to jump and kill him. ‘He shouldn’t be doing this. He shouldn’t be doing that.’ We all have been there, right, where we’re sitting at home, and somebody’s on there giving commentary about something that we’ve done and said. ‘Oh, I can’t believe they did this. I just can’t believe it. With all of that talent, all of this money, I can’t believe they did–,’ shut up! Stop,” Irvin said on “The Volume Football” on July 9.

“‘I can’t believe he got caught in a hotel room with a girl.’ You was trying to get in that hotel room with the girl; you just couldn’t. Stop saying stuff like that. You know what I’m saying? Stop making me the monster because you couldn’t.”

Irving also warned that figures in Nacua’s position “have to be careful.” Players are much more accessible today than they were during his playing career.

He urged Nacua to remain confident in himself and lauded his efforts to improve himself.

“I ain’t got no room to judge no damn body,” Irving said. “I can share with you, bro. But hey, I ain’t got no room to judge anybody. And God has me here, after all of that, so I can share with you about it.”