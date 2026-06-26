Puka Nacua Turns Heads With Rams QB Amid Strong Support

Puka Nacua was back out about the town on Thursday, this time taking a Los Angeles Rams quarterback with him. In fact, Nacua was near two of the Rams’ quarterbacks.

The wideout is heading into a critical fourth NFL season. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and seeking a big-money extension. It has been put in jeopardy due to some of his actions off the football field.

Fortunately for him and the Rams, Nacua avoided drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

Puka Nacua Shows Rams QB Around

Nacua was doing a good service to Rams teammate and rookie first-round draft pick Ty Simpson, showing the quarterback around SoFi during the World Cup showdown between USA and Turkey.

“At one point, the veteran receiver was actually spotted by The California Post giving the rookie some pointers on how to get around SoFi Stadium,” the New York Post’s Edward Lewis wrote on June 25. “As the two walked into the VIP section of the venue, Simpson made a wrong turn, but Nacua made sure Los Angeles’ newest signal-caller found the right way.

“The guys then walked to their luxury box seats, where they rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in sports and Hollywood.”

FOX Sports shared a clip of Simpson and Nacua, who was talking to actor Ashton Kutcher.

While Nacua and Simpson hobnobbed, Rams quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, were also in attendance. The US, which has already secured its spot in the Round of 32, was trailing 3-2 as of this writing.

For the Rams, Nacua’s showing could be a sign of leadership and a step in the right direction before they extend him, if that is indeed ultimately what they do.

However, Nacua is already operating from a stronger position than it seems on the surface.

Puka Nacua Critical in LA

Nacua’s off-field antics have led to speculation about his future with the Rams. There is no question about his importance to the franchise, though. That is particularly true with how its roster is currently constructed ahead of training camp.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked Nacua and the Rams’ skill players as the second-best unit in the NFL. Only the Detroit Lions ranked ahead of them.

Nacua, according to Barnwell, “is the most complete receiver in the game.”

“Nacua makes the Rams’ offense work with his ability to block and all the play-action concepts that open up as a result, but he hit new heights as a receiver in 2025, particularly working downfield,” Barnwell wrote on June 25. “He also added 105 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground for good measure.”

Barnwell noted that the Rams have a fine complement in Davante Adams, particularly in the red zone. They also have a strong running back tandem and a “bevy of tight ends.”

It still largely depends on Nacua, though.

“This is a complete playmaker room,” Barnwell wrote on the Rams’ collection of receivers, backs, and tight ends, which he ranked fifth in 2025 and ninth in 2024, “albeit one that could be more dependent on Nacua than it might seem.”

That reality would seem to matter a great deal when the Rams are at the negotiating table with Nacua’s representatives.