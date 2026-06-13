Rams’ Matthew Stafford Raises Eyebrows With $21 Million Decision

Matthew Stafford made a multi-million dollar decision that has many speculating about its implications for the Los Angeles Rams star’s future.

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a revised contract that runs through the 2027 season, and the door remains open for the partnership to continue even beyond that. However, it could also be a one-year venture, but most likely only under one specific circumstance.

That is vital context amid Stafford’s most recent move.

Matthew Stafford’s Divestment Sparks Rams Speculation

On Friday, June 12, The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva cited a listing from Realtor.com’s Charlie Lankston, which was published on June 11, indicating that Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, have recently sold three of their homes in LA.

The Staffords originally purchased two of the homes from entertainer Drake for $11 million in 2022 and sold them after two years of trying for $11.6 million this year.

They purchased the third home for $10.5 million, also in 2022, and sold it for $9.7 million.

It was a $21.3 million sell-off, but one that saw the Staffords lose $200,000. DaSilva noted that the Staffords bought a mansion in Hidden Hills. It is a record amount for a home in the area of $28.2 million, per DaSilva.

That is critical context. There was a slew of comments that came in reaction to DaSilva’s article on social media. Some of the fans who reacted thought that 2026 could be Stafford’s final season.

One fan even speculated that Stafford could look to return to the Detroit Lions.

Some fans pointed to the potential tax implications of Stafford’s decision and what could be coming next. But several other dominoes would need to fall before Stafford suited up for any other team than the Rams. That is true beyond the 2026 season.

Matthew Stafford’s Contract Has Built-In Exit Strategy

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a revised contract that keeps him secured through the 2027 campaign, with a series of void dates on the back end, allowing both sides maximum flexibility on how they want to proceed.

There are $42.4 million in option bonuses in what are listed as “void” years on the deal. There is $11.8 million due annually from 2028 through 2030. Another $7 million is due in 2031.

There is also language in the deal that sets the stage for a parting in 2028, not 2027.

Per Over The Cap, “Stafford’s contract is designed for him to be designated a post June 1 release in 2028 through the use of a $100 million future guarantee trigger if the team fails to release him by the 10th day of the 2028 league year.”

Stafford retiring or the Rams deciding to part ways via a trade or outright release appear to be the only potential ways for a move to happen before then.

He has been a candidate to retire for several seasons and turned 38 in February.

Stafford will be 40 at the end of his current contract. The Rams star is coming off an MVP campaign. If he can maintain that level of play until then, he would have no shortage of suitors. That is, if the Rams are finally willing to part ways now that they have Ty Simpson in the fold.