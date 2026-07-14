Rams Get Clear Message on Aaron Donald Amid Potential Hurdle

If the Los Angeles Rams want Aaron Donald to return, they are going to have to overcome one seemingly simple hurdle that actually has widespread implications for others on the team, and it is not the 10-time Pro Bowler’s playing time.

Donald’s two-year layoff likely means he has to work his way to playing the full complement of snaps he is used to, but that hardly means that he would be a part-time contributor.

Therein lies a key reason for the delay in any official announcements.

Aaron Donald Has Clear Vision for Potential Return to Rams

ESPN’s Peter Schrager joined Pat McAfee to get some insight into where things sit between Donald and the Rams after the 2021 Super Bowl champion was spotted leaving the team’s practice field following a workout.

Conflicting insider takes have emerged about what the workout means for Donald’s potential return to the field.

Schrager said, “It starts with the player,” and that he expects clarity by the start of training camp.

“Donald is not going to come back as some $ .30-on-the-dollar version of Aaron Donald; he wants to be ready. That’s why that workout was going on. He wants to be fully where he was when he retired two years ago, and wants to be the best version of himself,” Schrager said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on July 14.

“They haven’t even discussed money yet. So that’s the secondary part of this. The first part is: does Aaron Donald want to come back? Is he prepared to come back? Is he ready to come back? The Rams would welcome him with open arms, obviously, if the numbers worked out. But this is not going to be one of those deals where it’s like Week 2, Week 3, Week 4; no, no, no. He wants to go the full season if he comes back, and he wants to be at his best version of himself. So that’s why these workouts are happening.”

Donald’s potential return has caught the attention of Rams players, coaches, and management, as well as players around the league. The uncertainty of it all has made for fitting drama as training camp approaches.

Aaron Donald Coming Back for Everything

ESPN’s Adam Schefter projected “12, 15” snaps for Donald if he returns to the Rams, which McAfee rejected. Schrager did not believe Schefter was “that far off” in his assessment, with a critical caveat.

“I would think more than that. I would think you get him 20, 25–whatever it is–if he comes back,” Schrager said, adding that the Rams could build him up to a greater workload during the year.

McAfee still said he expected more, but he and Schrager agreed Donald will want to be full-go.

“He wants to make sure he’s his best version,” Schrager said, accepting McAfee’s premise of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan’s run at the end of his playing career with the Washington Wizards.

“He doesn’t want to be a lesser version of himself. He’s too good of a competitor. He’s already won all the awards and has the Super Bowl rings. He doesn’t need to do this just to do it. He wants to be the most dominant defensive tackle in the league, and there’s a chance he can be if he’s in shape. And all those workout videos are different than playing shape, as you know.”

Aaron Donald Not Expected to Get in the Way

The financial aspect is not insignificant, but Schrager does not expect that it would prevent Donald from returning or disrupt the Rams’ plans for the future. They have several players like defensive lineman Kobie Turner and wide receiver Puka Nacua in line for new deals.

“These guys, they’re waiting their turn for their payday. And I don’t think Aaron Donald is going to be the one to say, ‘You know what, I need $40 million for the year,’” Schrager said. “It’s gonnn be incentives-based, and it’ll also be, ‘I’m not gonna ruin it for those young guys. They’re next in line; I get it. But I need something.’”

That does not mean the Rams legend does not want to be properly compensated.

However, the mutual respect between the two sides should help facilitate a deal that is workable for both sides of the transaction.

“Aaron Donald’s agents have been some of the most savvy negotiators over the years. Remember, holdouts year after year. And then, getting his money. And then, surpassing expectations, and then getting more. So, I don’t think it’s necessarily going to be one of these where it’s one year, $3 million. ‘I’m just happy to be here.” No, no. He’s going to get paid something, and there’s going to be incentives, I’m sure.”

Schrager and McAfee made it clear that they were speculating about Donald’s potential contract desires, but the Rams certainly know better than to disrespect him with a below-value offer.