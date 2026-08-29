Los Angeles Rams Get ‘Unexpected’ Update on Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams want to see better off-field decision-making from wide receiver Puka Nacua. He was certainly involved in a much more joyous event in recent days, but one that has been framed as surprising nonetheless.

Nacua is coming off an eventful offseason. It included an ongoing legal matter which saw him face claims of antisemitism for the second time this calendar year.

That underscores the attention-grabbing nature of his recent appearance.

“Mazel Tov energy only,” Estee Manssouri posted on Instagram on August 25, adding, “Puka Nacua, NFL wide receiver, enjoying a family friend’s Bat Mitzvah on August 23rd in LA,” and including a video of the festivities.

“Puka Nacua spotted at unexpected LA celebration after offseason, antisemitism controversies,” the New York Post’s Michael J. Duarte posted on X on August 28 in reaction.

Puka Nacua’s Latest Outing Faces Scrutiny

Duarte’s post on X accompanied a link to an article that laid out the reasons Nacua’s appearance at the Bat Mitzvah stood out, amid the past allegations against the Rams star.

Duarte said it was “striking” for one of the Jewish community’s “most meaningful traditions.”

“The Rams star wide receiver was reportedly invited by the parents of the girl celebrating her Bat Mitzvah, the Jewish milestone traditionally marking a girl’s entrance into religious adulthood at age 12. In the videos, Nacua helps carry the guest of honor toward the stage before later being spotted dancing among the crowd,” Duarte wrote on August 28.

“In isolation, this story is simply a famous football player enjoying a fun celebration with family friends. However, considering Nacua’s turbulent past nine months, including accusations of antisemitism, the imagery was impossible to ignore.”

In addition to accusations of antisemitic language, Nacua apologized for planning a celebration that featured antisemitic tropes.

Nacua did not go through with the celebration, but his other issues contributed to the ire.

His legal matter stems from an alleged biting incident on New Year’s Eve 2025. He also appeared to cross head coach Sean McVay. He tried to get a group of streamers into the Rams’ facilities without full permission and/or disclosure. McVay has since expressed support for Nacua.

There were also comments accusing NFL officials of making up calls to garner television time, which he also apologized for.

Nacua is in the final year of his contract.

He has taken steps to address his off-field issues, including checking himself into a private rehabilitation facility this offseason. Whether this was another part of him trying to rehabilitate his image is open to speculation.

Fans Question Puka Nacua

Nacua’s appearance at the Bat Mitzvah was not lost on fans. They took to the comments, calling out the Rams star for doing damage control.

“[Jaxon] Smith-Njigba got him doing Bat Mitzvahs [laughing emojis],” one fan posted.

Another fan referenced Nacua’s ongoing legal situation, which could land him on the commissioner’s exempt list while the court system sorts through it, saying, “Hopefully now he doesn’t get suspended.”

Another fan put it far more bluntly, saying that Nacua was on a “PR tour” after all of the controversy that followed him this offseason.