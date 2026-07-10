Rams’ 6-foot-7 ‘X Factor’ Projected to be ‘Biggest Bust’

The Los Angeles Rams have loaded up their tight end room over the past few seasons, leaving the future of players like Colby Parkinson subject to speculation.

Parkinson ended the 2025 season as the Rams’ starting tight end. However, after adding Terrance Ferguson in Round 2 of the 2025 draft, the Rams selected Max Klare in the same round of the 2026 cycle.

As a result, there continues to be an outside sense that it is Parkinson who may suffer.

Colby Parkinson Projected as Rams’ ‘Biggest Bust’

Parkinson is heading into his third season with the Rams. He set career highs with 43 catches for 408 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2025.

Still, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton projected him as the Rams’ “biggest bust” candidate.

“Colby Parkinson is coming off his most productive campaign, though he’s unlikely to match his receiving numbers from the 2025 season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Don’t expect him to lead the Rams’ tight end room in the upcoming term.”

Moton continues, “With two second-rounders behind Parkinson on the depth chart, he’ll likely cede a significant number of snaps to both in a contract year.”

The Rams’ TE room also includes Super Bowl champion Tyler Higbee and several reserves.

However, the Rams’ sheer volume may belie how head coach Sean McVay plans to deploy his various options at tight end. Moton cited The Athletic’s Nate Atkins belief that Ferguson takes a big step forward this season.

However, Atkins also noted that he expects Parkinson will reprise his role as one of Matthew Stafford’s top targets.

That is particularly true when the Rams get into scoring range.

“Parkinson’s ability to offset some brutal drops with acrobatic contested catches is pretty fascinating to watch,” Atkins wrote on July 1. “After an eight-touchdown season, he’ll continue to be a focal point on third downs and in the red zone in this three-tight end offense.”

As for Klare, Atkins expects he takes a similar path to Ferguson’s as a rookie. Ferguson came along slowly as he learned the intricacies of the role in the Rams’ offense.

Colby Parkinson Called Key to LA’s Strategy

The Rams drew praise for how they transformed their offense out of necessity last season, leaning more on Parkinson and their other tight ends in 13-personnel.

That is expected to continue in 2026, if not expand, after Parkinson was the key last year.

“As much as the quantity of tight ends on the field for the Rams has been talked about, the particular tight ends they deploy should be emphasized just as much,” Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice wrote on July 3, listing Parkinson as LA’s “X factor.”

“Parkinson…makes these Rams multi-tight end looks hum. Parkinson is an ace blocker who can block from in-line positions and legitimately hold up against edge defenders in the run game. That blocking ability keeps the run-game menu open for Sean McVay and the Rams coaching staff. It also helps open the passing game, particularly the vertical passing game, as well.”

The Rams’ other options lack the combination of skills that Parkinson does. He is also their tallest pass-catcher at 6-foot-7, a useful attribute in condensed areas like the red zone.