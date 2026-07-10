Rams Get More Good News on Embattled Super Bowl Champion

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams continue to see positive developments in the ongoing situation around starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Jackson is Stafford’s blindside protector. With the 38-year-old quarterback coming off an MVP-winning season, Jackson’s status is paramount for the Rams. They are about to embark on what they hope is another run to the Super Bowl.

The Rams will open training camp later this month.

Rams’ Alaric Jackson Sees Another Positive Development in Legal Battle

The LA Times’ Gary Klein reported that Jackson will not face charges following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, per LA County Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ivor Pine.

“Charges are not filed against the respondent at this time, however, the case stays open throughout the length of the statute of limitations. It can be re-evaluated if there are further developments,” Pine said, per Klein on July 9.

Moreover, Pine said the case has been “assigned for a City Attorney hearing”

That is a “pre-filing diversion that is an alternative to misdemeanor prosecution,” which would be the best news yet for Jackson, who already learned he would not face felony charges.

Klein noted that Jackson could still face punishment from the NFL if he is found to have violated the league’s policy on personal conduct. The former undrafted free agent was suspended two games for undisclosed reasons beyond violating the policy.

That would make him a repeat offender and subject to more stringent punishment.

Jackson is under contract with the Rams through the 2027 season on a three-year, $57.7 million contract. Still, his future with the club remains uncertain following his latest incident.

There is no guaranteed money on Jackson’s deal in 2027. The 2026 campaign could be his final with the Rams, one way or another. Ideally, though, the Rams would not have to make that change this season. They do not have a clear-cut plan in place to replace him.

Protecting Matthew Stafford is Rams’ Top Priority

Before last season, Stafford and Jackson both dealt with issues that threatened their availability for the campaign.

Jackson dealt with blood clots for the second time in his career. Stafford navigated a back issue that kept him from participating in training camp. Stafford ultimately played in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams, while Jackson missed Week 17 with a knee injury.

The Rams lost that contest, a road tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Jackson is the single biggest question mark on this roster following his June arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, which could trigger a second suspension under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on July 1. “He’ll be granted due process with the legal system, but it’s time for him to show the Rams he can be a left tackle to believe in for the future, with every other offensive line starter entering a contract year.”

The Rams’ best in-house options to replace Jackson on Stafford’s blindside if need be are former Houston Texans draft pick (2013) David Quessenberry and rookie third-round selection Keagen Trost, leaving the pickings slim for head coach Sean McVay.

Outside options include Stafford’s former Detroit Lions teammate Taylor Decker. He remains available in free agency after refusing to take a pay cut and requesting his release.