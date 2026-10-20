Past NFC Champ Takes Swipe at Rams for Losing to Mike LaFleur, Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have emerged as one of the NFL’s hottest messes. Their season is unraveling at 2-4 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals in a field goal filled game. That also means Rams coach Sean McVay lost to a former assistant of his in Mike LaFleur.

And now one past NFC champion wideout under LaFleur took a swipe at the Rams.

It just so happens this receiver plays for the Cardinals head coach now.

Who Took Swipe at Rams for Losing to Mike LaFleur

Cardinals veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne blasted LA via Instagram in a post that surfaced after the 18-16 victory.

He believes the Rams haven’t looked efficient on offense without LaFleur there.

“Them boys ain’t the same wit out LaFleur,” Bourne posted on his personal IG page.

LaFleur worked under McVay as offensive coordinator before accepting the Cardinals head coaching opening in the 2026 offseason. He became the latest past McVay OC to land a head coaching gig; following the path of brother Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, and Kevin O’Connell. The latter three have guided playoff runs or, in the case of the Cincinnati Bengals head coach Taylor, a Super Bowl appearance against the Rams in 2021.

Yet now Bourne succinctly fired off the belief that LaFleur’s presence was more impactful on the Rams than originally thought.

Closer Look at Mike LaFleur’s Past Rams Role

Many fans will believe that the OC is responsible for calling the plays.

But that was never the case for LaFleur. He needed to fallback to McVay while he roamed the Rams’ sidelines or press box booth.

LaFleur, if anything, had more of a role with game-planning and strategic ideas per multiple reports on what his role really entailed. McVay himself had final say with what plays would get called and in the order he wanted it.

So another words, LaFleur never called the plays. But if anything, he had more of a developmental impact especially given another past background he shared.

This Area Comes Into Light Following Mike LaFleur Beating Rams

LaFleur presents extensive knowledge in developing wide receivers. Bourne knows this as he joined LaFleur on the 2019 San Francisco 49ers team that won the NFC title.

LaFleur helped have an input on developing Puka Nacua, adding new wisdom for Davante Adams plus working with the Rams wideout room. But since then that room has taken a huge hit in LaFleur’s absence, fueling Bourne’s belief for his impact.

Nacua hasn’t played at full strength and needed to sit out some games due to an earlier season injury. Adams now must miss the next six to 10 weeks with a bad hamstring. LA continues to struggle to find a reliable WR3 next to the banged up Rams stars. Los Angeles has needed to turn to more 12 and 13 personnel with its tight ends to offset the injuries in the wideout room.

Bourne watched LaFleur move to 2-0 in games played inside his former Sunday workplace of SoFi Stadium. Yet he believes the Rams are feeling his missing impact despite not calling the plays.