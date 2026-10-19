Rams Insider Exposes Where LA has Become ‘Nervous’ Following Cardinals Game

Optimism inside the “Rams House” has become nervousness. A Los Angeles Rams team predicted to make a Super Bowl run has sunk to 2-4 under coach Sean McVay. And their 18-16 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur Sunday sparked LA becoming “nervous” in one area.

That’s according to insider Nate Atkins of The Athletic, who is watching LA’s title winning hopes unravel fast.

It’s bad enough McVay got out-coached by his former assistant LaFleur. The same LaFleur who didn’t even call plays under McVay while as OC.

But the Rams find themselves in a “nervous” state in this area per Atkins.

New Problem Arising for Rams

Los Angeles rolled without polarizing place kicker Harold Mevis for the first time this season. LA cut the PK following his missed attempt against the Buffalo Bills.

But LA watched his replacement Blake Grupe leave with a serious injury. Adding to a litany of issues now plaguing this once trending contender.

“The problems are just so widespread that it can be hard to know where to start,” Atkins started. “The kicking game is chief among them, because the Rams could need a third starting kicker if Grupe’s knee injury is serious, after Grupe replaced the waived Harrison Mevis last week. Regardless of who is kicking, they have to find a way to prevent explosive returns that force the kicker or punter into making the tackle. (That’s how Grupe got injured.)”

Atkins dove into where things get more nerve-wrecking in LA.

“The Rams are nervous enough about this unit that they seem to be leaning into players who are experienced and predictable, even if they do not have much upside. They’re past expecting to make plays as a unit and are just trying to hold on,” Atkins wrote.

Determining if Rams May Make Another Change

This one involves who oversees the kicking game.

Atkins addressed if another job is on the line: Bubba Ventrone’s job as special teams coach. Which further adds to McVay’s rough history with the ST coaching position.

“And that’s what they have to find a way to do as they trudge forward with coordinator Bubba Ventrone, whose job appears to be safe, at least for a while,” Atkins said, downplaying McVay will entertain firing Ventrone. “But nothing about how they are playing is sustainable for a team that expects to contend.”

Special teams rises as a massive issue for LA once again, among other things worth mentioning.

Where Cardinals Exposed the Rams

So how did LaFleur outsmart his former boss? He pivoted to defense over his area of expertise.

LaFleur knew quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t have top blindside protector Alaric Jackson, who served a suspension following his actions after the Buffalo Bills loss with Bradley Chubb. David Quessenberry took over his spot, making his first start since 2023.

But Arizona testing him out of the gate, sending its most blitzes and stunts up his way. Quessenberry showed clear rust.

So tackle depth and handing Stafford a dependable backup blindside protector rises as another need moving forward. Because the “Rams House” is suddenly a nervous wreck amid this 2-4 start.